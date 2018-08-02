The 5th annual "Rock the Block" all day music festival to raise funds for the historic Memorial Opera House Foundation will be held Saturday. The foundation is a collaboration between the Porter County Museum and the Memorial Opera House, which this year is celebrating its 125th anniversary year.
From noon to 6 p.m. the outside parking lot next to the venue will be rocking with a non-stop string of live musical acts -- Limelights (MOH Youth Theatre), Lost Souls (classic rock), Mindi & Amber of The High Street Band (acoustic rock), Fayde (alt-rock), Terry Klema (solo acoustic rock), Visions Of Santana (Santana Tribute), and Ashby & Grove (rock duo). In the evening, the music goes inside for a 7:30 p.m. opening set by classic rock trio 3Peace, followed by a full concert set at 9 p.m. by national headliners Blessid Union of Souls.
The latter is a chart-topping 1990s alternative band from Cincinnati, Ohio who earned a string of radio hits and had its music featured in many films and television programs. Outdoor portion of this event is free to public. Inside concert has a $25 admission. All ages welcome. More: mohlive.com.
A Symphony in the Sand
Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is again bringing the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra to West Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday for a free concert with the magnificent dunes as the backdrop.
The 40-piece symphony orchestra under the direction of Conductor Kirk Muspratt will do a two-hour performance of music on an outdoor stage set up in the southwest parking lot at West Beach. Limited seating is available near the stage. Visitors are encouraged to bring folding chairs.
Several food vendors will be serving a variety of dinner options or participants can bring a picnic dinner. Carpooling is requested if possible, due to limited parking space.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be relocated to the Chesterton High School Auditorium. Information concerning inclement weather will be posted at the entrance to West Beach, and on the park’s website at nps.gov/indu . This free music event is sponsored by Friends of Indiana Dunes Inc., Dunes National Park Association and Eastern National Parks Book Store.
MUSIC NOTES
• At 8 p.m. tonight, the Highland Parks & Recreation Department present the second week of the "Sleeping Beauty" musical in Main Square Park. Director April Vargo, owner of the virtual acting school Play.Sing.Act, has done a wonderful job with her 28-member cast. "This production is a unique re-telling of the popular fairytale that's sort of a hybrid of the Disney version and the Brothers Grimm version, with some surprising twists."
Admission is free and blankets, lawn chairs, picnic baskets are encouraged. Last week's run of shows was extremely well attended with an opening night larger than any in recent years. Performances are at 8 p.m. tonight, Friday and Saturday. Wonderful audio production for the show is provided by John Huber of The Spot Studio. More: highlandparks.org.
• Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in Valparaiso hosts a trio of awesome blues shows this weekend. Tonight at 6:30 p.m., it's The Unstopps featuring Ashby, Horgash & Cronister, then on Friday there's a 7 p.m. set by Pistol Pete, followed on Saturday by a 7 p.m. musical romp with The Ivy Ford Band. No cover for these 21 and older shows. More: elementswinebar.com.
• At 5 p.m. Saturday, The Spaniels Forever headline the "Brats, Brews & Blues" outdoor music fest at St. Luke's United Lutheran Church (2000 E. Coolspring Ave.) in Michigan City. The event starts at 1 p.m. and also features earlier sets by the blues groups Cripple Creek and Uncle Vito & The Legbreakers. More: 219-879-9415.
• The Flex Group -- together for over 30 years on the Chicagoland scene (facebook.com/theflexgroup15) -- gives a 9 p.m. performance of classic to current rock covers on Saturday at Square Celt Ale House & Grill (39 Orland Square Drive) in Orland Park, Illinois with special guests Zero City. Find them at facebook.com/theflexgroup15. More: 708-226-9600 or squarecelt.com.
• St. John native and Columbia University music major LeAnn Stutler performs an intimate acoustic concert Sunday (4 to 6 p.m.) in the rear music room of The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in Hobart to support her new original music solo EP, "It's About Time." Stutler is best known as the lead singer/songwriter of the popular Region group Capernaum. "The band is still very much together and still performing (readers can catch them at Main Square Park in Highland on Aug. 29), but I'm concentrating a lot right now on promoting my new CD," said Stutler. "Space for this free performance on Sunday is very limited (approx. 25 seats), so come early or tune in to hear the performance broadcast live online at RegionRadio.Live.
• Another Sunday of free live musical entertainment happens in Portage outdoors at Founders Square Park (6300 Central Avenue) with three top regional acts -- Jeff "Keytar Jeff" Abbott (variety), Oscar & The Majestics (classic rock) and Dixie Crush (country). Concert-goers may bring blankets, lawn chairs and a picnic basket. Food and refreshments may also be purchased at food trucks, or adult beverages at the wine/beer tent. More: 219-762-3300; 219-762-1675; or portagemusic.com.
• The Saturday, June Band featuring vocalist Jami Dawn will perform a 6 p.m. show on Aug. 7 in Oakwood Grand Hall at Woodland Park (2100 Willowcreek Road), as part of the Portage 2018 Summer Music Series of free concerts at Woodland Park, running through August. More: portagemusic.com or 219-762-1675.
• Joe Marcinek -- the guitar-ripping namesake and star player of the rocking Joe Marcinek Band -- will do a 9 p.m. solo acoustic guitar performance tonight at Finnegans (1074 Joliet St. / Rt. 30) in Dyer. Joe next brings the whole band out to perform a free 6:30 p.m. concert on Aug. 8 at Main Square Park in Highland as the headliner for the weekly "Music & Market" presented by the Highland Parks & Recreation Dept. Opening for the band on Aug. 8 is singer/songwriter Jef Sarver. More: highlandparks.org/events/2018-08.
• Although around for a while now, The Room (aka The Silver Buckle) at 8355 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland has announced a series of national bands coming in the fall. Among them Orgy with Motogrator on Sept. 13 (8 p.m.), Los Lonely Boys on Oct. 5 (7 p.m.), and Sponge on Oct. 20 (7 p.m.).
• From noon to 2 p.m. Friday Walter Lenckos of the Porter County Parks Department will visit the Lakeshore Public Radio studio to guest on the "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" program. He will chat about the "Prairie Magic Music Fest" at Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Valparaiso.
Other guests on Friday's program include the event's headline artists, who both have a connection to The Allman Brothers Band. Devon Allman (son of the late Gregg Allman) and Duane Betts (son of Dickie Betts) both will perform individual sets at the Valparaiso music fest as they continue to carve out their own solo careers in music.
Then, next Tuesday at 7 p.m. another famous musical offspring will guest in the Merrillville studio and appear on the program. Wayne Baker Brooks (son of the late blues icon Lonnie Brooks) will talk about his career, his blues legacy, and his upcoming Aug. 17 performance at Theatre At The Center in Munster. There will be plenty of music from each guest featured during their respective interviews. Stream the programs live in real time at: lakeshorepublicradio.org.