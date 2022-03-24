Gin Blossoms offer hits and more at Four Winds Casino

Fans of the Gin Blossoms came out in full force during a recent concert at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.

The band, which got its start in Arizona in the 1980s, performed a 90-minute show at the casino's Silver Creek Event Center. The concert, which celebrated the album "New Miserable Experience's" 30th anniversary, featured all the songs from that album, the group's hits as well as other tunes.

Gin Blossoms were in fine form throughout the show. Audience members sang and danced while the group performed. It proved an upbeat evening filled with dynamic songs and strong musicianship.

Among highlighted songs on the list were "Follow You Down," "Hey Jealously," "Found Out About You," "Until I Fall Away," "Hold Me Down," a cover of The Cure's "Just Like Heaven," "As Long As It Matters" and others.

Upcoming dates for Gin Blossoms include Tulsa on April 1; Mulvane, Kansas on April 2; Manistee, Michigan on April 9; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana on April 15. For more information on the group's tour, visit ginblossoms.net.

For more information on shows at Four Winds Casino, visit fourwindscasino.com. Upcoming shows at Four Winds are Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, April 9; Air Supply, April 30; Carrot Top, May 21; David Feherty, May 27; Rick Springfield, May 28; Johnny Mathis, June 10; and The Marshall Tucker Band, June 25.

