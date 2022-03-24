 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Gin Blossoms offer hits and more at Four Winds Casino

  • 0
2014 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival

Robin Wilson of Gin Blossom performs at the 2nd annual BottleRock Napa Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 30, 2014, in Napa, Calif. Gin Blossoms recently performed at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.

 Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Fans of the Gin Blossoms came out in full force during a recent concert at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.

The band, which got its start in Arizona in the 1980s, performed a 90-minute show at the casino's Silver Creek Event Center. The concert, which celebrated the album "New Miserable Experience's" 30th anniversary, featured all the songs from that album, the group's hits as well as other tunes.

Gin Blossoms were in fine form throughout the show. Audience members sang and danced while the group performed. It proved an upbeat evening filled with dynamic songs and strong musicianship.

Among highlighted songs on the list were "Follow You Down," "Hey Jealously," "Found Out About You," "Until I Fall Away," "Hold Me Down," a cover of The Cure's "Just Like Heaven," "As Long As It Matters" and others.

Upcoming dates for Gin Blossoms include Tulsa on April 1; Mulvane, Kansas on April 2; Manistee, Michigan on April 9; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana on April 15. For more information on the group's tour, visit ginblossoms.net.

People are also reading…

For more information on shows at Four Winds Casino, visit fourwindscasino.com. Upcoming shows at Four Winds are Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, April 9; Air Supply, April 30; Carrot Top, May 21; David Feherty, May 27; Rick Springfield, May 28; Johnny Mathis, June 10; and The Marshall Tucker Band, June 25.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dolly Parton reveals who she wants to play her in a biopic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts