Going country: Hard Rock Casino offers new music series

Country music will be rockin' the stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana on a regular basis beginning Friday.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's Hard Rock Cafe will have Country Music Fridays, a free series beginning this week which will highlight a diverse group of artists specializing in hot country sounds.

The casino's Hard Rock Live featured Clint Black in early March, which was the Hard Rock's first country act to play the new large scale venue. Country Music Fridays series, however, will star on the intimate stage at Hard Rock Cafe. Attendees of the series may order food and drink at the Hard Rock Cafe while listening to music as well.

Shows start at 9 p.m. and admission, which is free, is on a first come, first serve basis.

The series begins this Friday with a performance by Matt Stell, whose latest EP release is "Better Than That." Stell debuted on the country charts with the song "Prayed For You," which hit platinum status in 2019.

“There is a lot of love for country music in our area and we want to create a destination where people can count on seeing popular country artists on our stage week after week,” said Joe Branchik, vice president of marketing for Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

On the roster will be a variety of artists including Jo Dee Messina, who's had 16 Top 40 hits and nine Number 1 hits, on June 17; Tyler Reese Tritt, daughter of country artist Travis Tritt, who has been making her own way in the field for the last few years, on April 15; Hannah Ellis, who competed on Season 8 of "The Voice," on May 20; Grammy nominee Brandy Clark on June 24; and Toby Keith tribute band Made In America: A Tribute to Toby Keith on April 8. .

The list of country artists who will perform for Country Music Fridays follows.

April 1: Matt Stell

April 8: Made in America: A Tribute to Toby Keith

April 15: Tyler Reese Tritt

April 22: Hillbilly Rockstarz

April 29: Maddie Walker

May 6: Josh Abbott Band

May 13: Walker County

May 20: Hannah Ellis

May 27: South City Revival

June 3: Jillian Jacqueline

June 10: Brass Buckle Band

June 17: Jo Dee Messina

June 24: Brandy Clark

