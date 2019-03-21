Region troubadour Robert Rolfe Feddersen releases his ninth and newest new full-length album “Pepper In His Heart” on March 29. He will support it with a tri-state series of solo and full band performances.
Feddersen first hit the national radar in the mid-1990s as the front man/vocalist/songwriter for rock band Loudmouth who scored a gold record with the song “Fly” after landing it on the "Varsity Blues" film soundtrack.
Recorded with iconic producer Steve Albini at Electrical Audio Studios in Chicago, “Pepper In His Heart” is RRF’s third album with Albini. “It’s a big deal to work with Steve,” said Feddersen. “His track record in the music industry over the past 30 years is amazing. He makes the process educational and fun. Recording this album was a blast.”
The album “Pepper In His Heart” features 10 fresh tracks inspired by real life experiences, along with one cover. Feddersen and his wife/musical collaborator, Terri Ann Feddersen, perform a duet of Tom Petty/Stevie Nick’s 1981 duet, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” “This was the first song that Terri and I ever sang together 30 years ago on the day we met,” recalled Feddersen. “Terri arranged this version and we knocked it out during an earlier taping at Electrical Audio prior to the recording session for this album.”
The Feddersens co-host the regional music program “Left of Center” on Valparaiso's community radio station WVLP-LP 103.1 FM. “Pepper In His Heart” will be available in digital and physical editions (CD and 189-gram vinyl) at major music retail sites online, at some area brick and mortar record shops, and via the artist's website: robertrolfefeddersen.com.
MORE NEW REGION ROCK DROPPING
Aside from the new album by Feddersen, other area musicians stayed warm in the confines of recording studios during the cold winter months, as a flurry of new releases from area artists have landed on my desk.
Americana outlaw alt-country rocker and sometimes actor Pete Berwick dropped his latest, "Island," a 12-original song collection recorded with backing from The Mugshot Saints. This set has all the snarl, grit and the spit-in-yer-eye attitude one has come to expect from Berwick. More: peteberwick.com.
Grammy-nominated Chi-town music maker Dave Rudolf released what is his 36th album, "There's Still Gas In The Tank," a duets project of all original tunes with vocalist Diana Laffey. There's no shortage of material here, with 18 tracks filling out the CD.
Veteran Northwest Indiana guitarist/vocalist Chris Kalmas (ex-How Happy, The Phonics, etc.) sent over a 3-song EP of his original tunes recorded, co-produced by John Carpenter at Thunderclap Studio in Hammond, with backing from a stellar group of Region players called The Cads -- Mark Rongers, John C. Horvath, Michael Kalmas and Gordie Laurencell. More: facebook.com/chris.kalmas.
MUSIC NOTES
• The annual Hobart Police K9 Comedy Night takes place at The County Line Orchard (200 S. County Line Road) this Friday at 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.). This fundraiser helps with the cost of purchasing and training the HPD K9s. Tickets are $15 for the 21 and older event. This year's roster of comedians features Marty DeRosa, Joe McMahon, K. Frances Norris and Kristien Toomey, plus raffles, baskets, cash food and cash bar. More: 219- 942-1125.
• The Lake Effect Band rocks classic covers Saturday at Benny's (2549 Glenwood-Lansing Road) in Lynwood at 7 p.m. More: 708-474-4348.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes blues-rockers The Corey Dennison Band at 8 p.m. Friday and some FAB-ulously famous covers by The Chris & Lou Beatles Experience on Saturday at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• NW Indiana singer/songwriter Frank Ruvoli (facebook.com/frank.ruvoli) is the featured artist for this Sunday's weekly "Live From the Record Bin" internet radio broadcast on RegionRadio.Live. The free, all ages live performance and broadcast happens 4 to 6 p.m. in the rear of The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Free light refreshments provided. Seating is limited so early arrival is recommended. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219-945-9511.
• The modern prog-rock concert at Hobart's The Art Theater (230 Main St.) by Chicago group, District 97 (district97.net) has just been rescheduled for March 29. The line-up has changed to include Chicago's Marbin, as a co-headliner. Opening the 7 p.m. show is Region band, Stop.Drop.Rewind. All tickets are $10 general admission. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre or 219-942-1670. Dani Rabin of Marbin guests on "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" Friday at noon on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio, streaming live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.
• There's a new band in local venues -- The Party Rock Xperience -- playing the kind of music its name would suggest - upbeat and rockin' covers. The new group's line up features seasoned players: DeAnn Sanders, Stan Gorecki, Robert Bolan, Larry Mysliwiec, and Tom Brinkman. Find them on Facebook.
• Tickets are on sale now for the Inaugural Indoor Concours Collector Car Show & Blues Party on March 30 at the Lake County Fairgrounds presented by Bailey & Van Buskirk. The event will feature 30 cars ranging from Bugatti's to Cadillacs to muscle cars and race cars, BBQ and craft beers, with live blues by Nic Byrd & Friends and Roo Jaxson & The Street Jaxson Band. DJ Mighty Quinn (aka Pat Quinn) emcees. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for children. and active military personnel with ID are free. More: crownpointconcours.com.