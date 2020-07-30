Got talent? Share it with HHS Key Clubbers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A unique event is planned for Oct. 3 by the Hobart High School Key Club to raise funds to support Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

The "Key Clubbers Got Talent" telethon is planned as an 8-hour live streaming event covering many platforms and includes talent videos from across the Region, across the state, and perhaps other parts of the country from people of all ages.

The HHS Key Clubbers goal of $10,000 has already crossed the 25% mark through local business sponsorships, according to HHS teacher and Key Club Sponsor Heidi Polizotto. The deadline for business sponsorships is the first week of August, with information on the project website: keyclubtalent.rileys@gmail.com.

The President of Hobart’s Key Club Elijah Puente addressed the club in April, via Zoom, asking for ideas on how students under a stay at home order could raise money for Riley’s. Vice President Emma Ramirez came up with having a talent show online. The event would be 100% virtual, as talent tapes submitted online so HHS Key Club could produce and stream them live. Juniors Puente and Ramirez, were joined by seniors Mary Daw and Nejere Onomakpome, who Polizotto now calls the “Fab Four.”