Got talent? Share it with HHS Key Clubbers

A unique event is planned for Oct. 3 by the Hobart High School Key Club to raise funds to support Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
The "Key Clubbers Got Talent" telethon is planned as an 8-hour live streaming event covering many platforms and includes talent videos from across the Region, across the state, and perhaps other parts of the country from people of all ages.
The HHS Key Clubbers goal of $10,000 has already crossed the 25% mark through local business sponsorships, according to HHS teacher and Key Club Sponsor Heidi Polizotto. The deadline for business sponsorships is the first week of August, with information on the project website: keyclubtalent.rileys@gmail.com.
The President of Hobart’s Key Club Elijah Puente addressed the club in April, via Zoom, asking for ideas on how students under a stay at home order could raise money for Riley’s. Vice President Emma Ramirez came up with having a talent show online. The event would be 100% virtual, as talent tapes submitted online so HHS Key Club could produce and stream them live. Juniors Puente and Ramirez, were joined by seniors Mary Daw and Nejere Onomakpome, who Polizotto now calls the “Fab Four.”
The four have since been joined by other members, collectively working hand in hand with Riley’s, to set up an online platform for donating directly to Riley’s and contacting possible speakers, families who could share their stories and keynote speakers. The committee has also contacted different media platforms to find the least expensive way to stream the broadcast; along with creating T-shirts to both promote the event and raise money for Riley's
“When Mrs. Polizotto told us about the need Riley’s has this year, with donations down, Emma came up with the idea to do a marathon -- like the Muppets did!” Puente said.
“Key Club. It’s what we do," added Ramirez. "We help people who need it. When we are all stuck quarantining, it’s the easiest time of all to help. Everyone has talent. Everyone should just record something -- tell jokes, juggle, play an instrument, sing, dance, show us how to cook, whatever - just share your talent and help Riley’s!”
Ramirez and Polizotto will guest live in studio from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Stream the show live in real time at lakeshorepublicmedia.org. Full details about "Key Clubbers Got Talent" and how to enter a video of one's talent can be found at keyclubtalent.rileys@gmail.com.
Remembering Local Music's "Mad Brad" Toth:
The Region music community was shocked when earlier this week it lost one of its own. News broke Monday that Brad Toth of Portage, a long time area drummer and staunch supporter of local music, had passed away following a bout of ill health and recent hospitalization.
During his drumming heyday of the 1990s, Toth earned the nickname "Mad Brad" for his powerhouse drumming style in area heavy metal and classic rock bands such as Stone Magnum, Sledgehammer, Abracadabra, Trauma, AZIZ and Iris.
Toth was also a longtime radio show host who promoted heavy metal music on the Valparaiso station WVLP and later for the heavy metal Internet channel, Sonic Asylum Radio. Brad was passionate about promoting and exposing new talents in the genre and interviewing the artists who created it, frequently serving as the celebrity stage host for heavy metal shows around the Midwest.
This writer met Brad in the 1990s, when his band Trauma frequently performed on multi-band bills, as those events were frequently covered in my column. In recent years, my friendship with Brad was rekindled when I guested on his Sonic Asylum Radio program to talk about music.
Brad had an unbridled passion for collecting; not only music, but pop culture and classic horror memorabilia. That passion inspired him to team up with local author and fellow collector Richard Dean. The two created "Thrill of The Hunt," a fellowship of like-minded collectors that soon evolved into both an online video program and social media entity of the same name, helping to expose local businesses where collectibles could be found.
Brad touched many lives. He was a good guy and will be missed by all of us who knew him. My condolences to his wife Cheryl, children, grandchildren and the many friends he has left behind. A celebration of Brad's life is planned for later this year when friends can gather safely to remember him. Watch this column for updated information when it becomes available.
MUSIC NOTES
• At long last, live music returns to Bulldog Park Pavilion (83 S. West St.) in Crown Point this Saturday as AC/DC tribute band BONFIRE headlines the stage from 8:30 to 10 p.m. following a 6:30 to 8 p.m. performance by special guest Ripley Street. The free concert is the first of the Crown Point Park & Recreation Department's planned concerts to take place after COVID-19 caused the cancellation of earlier summer shows. Look for Reggae Express Band and guitarist Jack Whittle to perform sets of reggae and blues, respectively, there next Thursday (8/6). More: 219-661-2271.
• Highway Band plays at the Old Lake County Jail/Sheriff's House (226 S. Main St.) in Crown Point from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday for a unique event showing support to local heroes. Crown Brewery will be serving cold ones and Carriage Court Pizza will be selling slices at this indoor/outdoor event designed to say "Thank You" from the community to CPPD, CPFD and EMS. Tickets are $25 for the 21 and older show with proceeds given to those departments to show appreciation to those First Responders. More: facebook.com/thehighwayband.
• The unique sounds of Bongos & Brass -- the musical duo of brass man Terry Higgins and percussionist Jesse Hernandez -- appears at Emilio’s Restarante & Cantina (9600 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland tonight from 7-10 p.m. More: 219-595-5465.
• The now smoke-free Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter features Music For Life from 1 p.m. to midnight on Friday, followed on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. by the hard rock band, Downfall. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219- 926-6211.
• NWI perennial rockers SCAMP performs at Bottoms Up (1696 Thornton Lansing Road) in Lansing from 8 to 11 a.m. Friday. More: 708-418-3877.
• The Sofa Kings deliver rock 'n' roll Friday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Knuckleheads Sports Bar & Grill (204 W. Barker Ave.) in Michigan City. Then on Sunday from 2-5 p.m., catch dynamic musical duo Smokestax, featuring Molly Abraham on vocals and Scott Jordans on guitar. More: 219-221-6763.
• For decades, guitarist Rik Emmett has been a prolific recording artist – whether it be as a member of Triumph, offering solo material, or collaborating with others. Round Hill Records has reissued 11 solo recordings by Emmett in the digital format, and the iconic guitarist will be a musical guest from 1-2 p.m. Friday on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Stream the show live in real time at lakeshorepublicmedia.org. More on Emmett at rikemmett.com.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.
