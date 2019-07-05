Piano soloist Jeffrey Kahane will perform "Gershwin Piano Concerto" at 6:30 p.m. July 5 and 7:30 p.m. July 6 as part of the Grant Park Music Festival. The shows will be performed at Pritzker Pavilion in Chicago.
Also being performed during the show will be Jeffrey Kahane's son Gabriel's "emergency shelter intake form," which is an oratio that speaks about housing insecurity and homelessness. The work will have its Midwest premiere at Pritzker Pavilion.
Performing in "emergency shelter intake form" will be mezzo-soprano Alicia Hall Moran, vocalists Holland Andrew, Holcombe Waller, along with Gabriel Kahane and also featuring members of the Harmony, Hope & Healing Choir. The work will be conducted by Carlos Kalmar.
At 2 p.m. July 7, Gabriel Kahane will present songs from his latest album "Book of Travelers" and other tunes at Pritzker Pavilion. The July 7 program is part of the festival's CenterStage series. All three of these festival performances are free. Visit grantparkmusicfestival.com.