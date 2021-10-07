Great music 'rides' and 'wings' its way to Hobart

On Sunday night, a one-time MTV rock icon will "wing" in to play a unique, unplugged show at the Art. Kip Winger is the bassist, vocalist and songwriter of the melodic hard rock group WINGER, a staple on MTV during the then all music channel's heyday. Kip also spent a few years playing bass with the Alice Cooper band, recording on such albums as "Constrictor" and "Raise Your Fist And Yell."

Winger was nominated for an American Music Award in 1990 for "Best New Heavy Metal Band," after having already sold millions of copies of their first two albums "Winger" and "In the Heart of the Young," which spawned six Top‐40 radio singles.

"I do all the Winger (band) hits people want to hear and a bunch of stuff from my solo albums," said Winger. "I share some stories and even bring people from the audience up to sing with me. If you haven't seen this show, I recommend it, and not because it's me, but because I think it's a show that is a lot of fun for people."

EARLY WARNING... Tickets are now on sale for the Nov. 18 return of Southern rockers JACKYL to Hobart Art Theater. The chainsaw-slinging hard rockers fronted by Jesse James Dupree sold out the venue when they played there earlier this summer. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheater.

