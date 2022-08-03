Green Day, J-Hope among Lollapalooza closing day highlights

Lollapalooza 2022 closed out its festivities with a number of top artists performing on July 31.

Green Day took the T-Mobile stage for an 8:15 p.m. performance which showcased the band's big hits.

The California-bred group, with Billie Joe Armstrong as frontman, offered up a dynamic show for fans. The field was filled for the performance which drew a multi-aged crowd.

Among songs on Green Day's set list were "American Idiot," "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "Hitchin' A Ride," "St. Jimmy," "King for a Day," "Wake Me When September Comes" and a fun, rockin' cover of Kiss' "Rock and Roll All Nite."

For more information on Green Day's upcoming appearances, visit greenday.com.

Over at the Bud Light Seltzer stage, J-Hope of South Korean band BTS performed his solo show for adoring, screaming fans who had made sure to secure their spots in front of the stage early in the day.

J-Hope entertained his crowd with songs from his new studio album "Jack in the Box" and also did a few songs from the BTS arsenal.

Highlighted songs on his playlist included "Pandora's Box," "Stop," "Safety Zone," the BTS hit "Dynamite," "Daydream," and BTS tune "BTS Cypher Pt. 1." J-Hope also performed "Chicken Noodle Soup" and "Intermission" with special guest and friend Becky G. Visit facebook and instagram to learn more about J-Hope.

Prior to J-Hope's set Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot and Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell took the stage to announce that Lollapalooza would enjoy 10 more years of being presented in Chicago.

On Sunday afternoon, Italian band Maneskin, featuring lead singer Damiano David, ignited the T-Mobile stage with their own brand of catchy glam rock. Songs on their playlist included the hit "Beggin'," "For Your Love," "In Nome Del Padre," "Touch Me" and "Close to the Top." For more information on Maneskin, visit Maneskin on facebook.

Other bands playing on July 31 were Charli XCX, The Kid Laroi, Porno for Pyros, Beach Bunny, The Marias, Dylan, Horsegirl and others.

For more information on Lollapalooza, visit lollapalooza.com.