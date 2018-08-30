Griffith has built itself into the Northwest Indiana capital for live music with the virtually non-stop series of events presented by the town throughout the warm weather months.
The grandest endeavor of them all is their last hurrah of the season. It's time again for Griffith's annual Labor Day Weekend downtown blow out, Rock 'N' Rail Music & Street Festival, which runs Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.
This time there is more music than ever before with the addition of a third stage. The new performance area -- Lake Street Stage -- refreshingly offers area fest-goers at least some original music by Region-based artists and groups. An all original music stage would be a natural fit in a town that is home to three craft breweries, the patrons of which traditionally thirst for new flavors, both in brews and tunes.
The advent of craft breweries around Northwest Indiana has generated a new market for original local music, and has given a platform for local artists who once had to journey to Chicago to find an audience receptive to their original music. While there are some cover and tribute acts on this new stage, kudos to Griffith for at long last giving some space at this event to some of the gifted and talented local song crafters.
Unlike most festivals, which are contained to a municipality's town park, the Rock 'N' Rail Music & Street Festival takes over the entire downtown area as three stages, along the two-block long party zone, result in non-stop music until midnight each evening. Food and craft vendors, a car and bike show and a variety of kids entertainment flesh things out to make this an event for all ages and tastes.
Today's Main Stage talent starts with party rock band The Morning Glories (5 p.m.), followed by Tom Petty tribute Running Down A Fream (7 p.m.), before wrapping with Fleetwood Mac tribute by Rumours (9 p.m.). The Bar Stage features three back to back sets by The Rak Brothers (6:30, 8:30 and 11 p.m.); and The Lake Street Stage features two sets of mostly original music of the eclectic jazz-rock-funk variety by The Joe Marcinek Band (6:30 and 8:30 p.m.).
Friday's Main Stage features the classic rock combo Wise Guys (4 p.m.), Who tribute act Who's Who (6 p.m.), Beatles tribute American English (8 p.m.m) and Pink Floyd tribute Echoes of Pompei (10 p.m.). The Bar Stage presents three sets by The Chicago Dueling Pianos (5:30, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.); and The Lake Street Stage features two sets by AC/DC tribute Bonfire (5:30 and 7:30 p.m.); before The Mad Ants step up to showcase some of their original material and some customized "Ant" treatments and interpretations of tunes by David Bowie, Elvis, Neil Diamond, and other notables from the band's forthcoming covers CD, "On The Covers."
"We actually have two albums coming out this fall," said Mad Ant main man Joel Justin. "One is our treatment of songs we love by other artists, that are quite different from the original versions, and the second one will feature all new original material we've written. Mad Ants have released several albums of our own material over the years, so we'll play a few songs from those past albums that people may remember (this weekend)."
The roster of talent doubles on Saturday and Sunday. Classic rock starts off Saturday with The Underground Prophets (1 p.m.) and Pandora Rocks (2:30 p.m.), before heating up with Jimmy Buffett and other Trop-Rock tunes by Island 49 (4:30 p.m.). The evening fare starts with Johnny Cash tribute artist Terry Lee Goffee (6:30 p.m.), before The Chicago 6 return by popular demand with their retro-rock zaniness (8:30 p.m.), followed by Zep tribute Kashmir (10:30 p.m.).
The highlight of Saturday's Main Stage will likely be The Chicago 6 which is made up of former Superbowl Bears star players Otis Wilson, Dan Hampton and Steve McMichael busting out a mix of oldies, R&B, rock and country with the help of Dancing Noodles alumni Matt and Ed Kammerer, and John McFarland of M&R Rush. The Bar Stage on Saturday features The Gary Stratten Trio (2 and 4 p.m.), followed by three sets of trop-rock tunes sure to make Parrotheads smile by the band A1A (6, 8 and 10 p.m.).
The Lake Street Stage begins with the rock bands Darkhorse (noon) and Brantwood (2 p.m.), before shifting gears towards Standards and Sinatra fare performed by very capable Jim Bulanda & The Midwest Swing Band (4, 6 and 8 p.m.).
The music ends on Sunday, but not before another 11 artists and groups strut their stuff across the trio of stages. Sunday's Main Stage rocks early with alt-band Caught On Cline (2:30 p.m.), goes country with High Noon (4 p.m.), takes a trip to the islands with trop-rocker A1A (6 p.m.), and tips the hat to two late, great legends of popular music with Elvis tribute artist Shawn Klush (8 p.m.) and Prince tribute Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones (10 p.m.).
Closing out the Bar Stage on Sunday will be unplugged tunes by Acoustic Abrasion (2-4 p.m.), and back to back classic rock from the bands Got Issues (5:30 p.m.) and The Muddsharks (7:30-11 p.m.). Lake Street Stage concludes with The Vintage Jazz Septet (1 p.m.), The Jason & Scott Dance Party (3:30-6:30 p.m.), wrapping up (at 7:30 p.m.) with the Texas blues sound of Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute act, Wall of Denial.
More: Call 219-924-7500, facebook.com/RockNRail, or griffith.in.gov.