Guns N' Roses to rock Wrigley Field, tickets on sale Friday

Legendary '80s rockers Guns N' Roses will unleash its collection of hits during shows around the globe this year.

The band kicks off its 2020 World Tour in Mexico City in March and will visit major cities around the world.

This GNR tour stars original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan. Region fans will be happy to know the hard-rocking group is set to play at Chicago's Wrigley Field on July 26.

Tickets for the Chicago show and other dates go on sale at noon Friday at livenation.com.

