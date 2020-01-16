Musical entertainers come and go as trends change and cultural tastes shift. Every so often, an artist manages to transcend those things to become timeless and larger than life, and in some cases even larger than death. Elvis Presley, who died at age 42 in 1977, is the epitome of such an artist.
Over 60 years have passed since a young truck driver with sideburns found his way into a Memphis recording studio and changed the sound of popular music forever. The musical and cultural juggernaut that begin in 1954 when Sam Phillips pushed the record button on his studio's tape recorder has never stopped, as proven by the continued success of the annual Elvis Tribute Birthday Spectacular tour produced by Northwest Indiana-based OMAR Presents.
"People know the songs, they know the movies, they know the story of Elvis and they come to these shows to celebrate him and his music. These shows tell Elvis' musical story through every period of his career. We did this show in Indianapolis, Louisville and Cleveland last weekend and huge audiences came to each show," said event founder and producer Omar Farag. Every January the show celebrates the birthday of the shaky-legged kid who came to be called The King.
"The Elvis catalog is timeless and in the hands of tremendous performers like Shawn Klush, Ryan Pelton and Cody Ray Slaughter, it comes alive," added Farag. "There's excitement, passion, and a sense of what it was like to see the real Elvis live on stage. That experience is what keeps people coming back year after year, often bringing friends and family members along for the first time to share in the experience."
That's not to say, it's the same show every year. "Something new for the shows this weekend will be Cody Ray Slaughter doing the black leather Elvis for the '68 Elvis Comeback Special' part of the show," said Farag. "Usually, Ryan Pelton does that part of the show. I've seen Cody do it on video, but this weekend will be my first time seeing him do it live and I'm sure he's going to nail it."
Pelton will still do the "Army Years" segment as in past shows, but this year Pelton will focus more heavily on the "Elvis Movie Years," hand-picking some of the best songs from the many film soundtracks. "I'm personally not a big fan of the Elvis movies, but there were some pretty good songs on some of those soundtracks," said Farag. "Especially in earlier films like 'King Creole' and 'Jailhouse Rock'."
ETA Birthday Spectacular's show closer, Klush, has been ranked as the world's top Elvis Tribute Artist for the last few years, winning awards and accolades across the globe, and most importantly in Elvis' hometown of Memphis. When it comes to doing justice to Elvis' soaring vocal treatment of the songs "How Great Thou Art" and "Hurt," few can match Klush's live performances. "I've been doing Elvis shows a lot of years and Shawn does the Vegas-era Elvis like nobody's business," said Farag.
Danny Lentino -- music director and guitarist of The Fabulous Ambassadors band who has backed the tribute artists over the decades -- agreed with Farag's opinion of Klush. "Shawn is remarkable on stage and really captures Elvis' concert years of the early 1970s. All three guys in this show are great performers and give people a little taste of what Elvis was like throughout the different periods of his career. They are pros who have all worked hard and who take their performances seriously. These guys all honor Elvis' memory and legacy." Greatly helping to recreate the authentic Elvis concert sound is the solid harmony vocal backing of the female duo The Nashville Dreams and The Blackwood Gospel Quartet.
Despite his success in rock 'n' roll, Presley was always passionate about the sacred music he sang in church as a child. "The Blackwood family has strong ties to Elvis and the Presley family," explained Mark Blackwood, the third generation leader of the historic group started in 1934 by his grandfather. "Elvis was a very successful entertainer who could sing most any style of music, but his first love was always Gospel Quartet music. My daddy (Cecil Blackwood) and Elvis went to Sunday School together at First Assembly in Memphis. They formed their very first singing group together called The Song Fellows and they were sponsored by King Chalice." Mark's cousin Terry also sang with Elvis during the Las Vegas years as a member of The Imperials Quartet.
"My parents knew the Presleys from church and from the neighborhood. We lived in Lauderdale Courts just two doors down from the Presleys when I was born," Blackwood said. "When they were bringing me home from the hospital, Elvis saw my daddy and came running across the grassy field and said, 'Cecil, let me see your new baby!' My mother turned around and told my dad, 'Get that nasty boy away from my baby.' So that was my first ever encounter with Elvis. Growing up, Elvis would come to Blackwood concerts and I'd be standing in the wings with him watching the shows."
Blackwood has many Elvis stories, but one of his most special memories is tied to an Elvis recording session in Nashville. "When I was about 16 years old, I was with my father and the Blackwood Brothers in Studio A in Nashville, where they were recording. Dad told me Elvis was next door and would I like to go see him. I said 'Yeah, absolutely!' When we walked over to Studio B, Red West was sitting by the door and took us in to where Elvis was standing. Elvis said hello to my dad and then looked right at me and said, 'Hey Mark, how are you doing?' I was just so thrilled that Elvis actually knew my name!"
Elvis had a habit of warming up before his live shows by singing gospel songs backstage. "Elvis won only three Grammy Awards during his career and they were all for his gospel music recordings," Blackwood said. Although the Blackwoods still record their own albums and perform on their own all over the country, the last 10 years have found them doing more and more Elvis-related events. "We've spent a lot of time with Cody and Shawn these days and sing with them all over the world and we just love them to death. They are just wonderful performers."
The Blackwood Quartet are well showcased in the ETA Birthday Spectacular shows during a short segment focused specifically on the Gospel side of Elvis' musical output, but they also sing throughout the show with Pelton and Slaughter.
"It's a real honor to sing with those guys," said Slaughter, who began "doing Elvis" when he was about 13 years old, and who is now in his 10th year as a member of the ETA Birthday Spectacular. "Doing these birthday shows with Omar and Danny are something I really look forward to each year."
