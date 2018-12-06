The Venue at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino will be rocking this weekend courtesy of powerhouse band Halestorm and two other female-fronted groups.
Halestorm, along with In This Moment and New Years Day, will bring their signature sounds to The Venue on Dec. 7.
"The tour has been amazing. I'm enjoying so much about it," said Josh Smith, bassist for Halestorm.
Smith said the group has been touring for the better part of this year with In This Moment and New Years Day. "We're like family," Smith said, adding all the bands get along well. The vibe during the shows, he said, has been "incredible."
In addition to Smith, Halestorm features members Lzzy Hale, lead singer; her brother Arejay Hale; and Joe Hottinger.
The musician said the group has a loyal fan base, particularly in the Midwest. The Chicago area, he said, has always been a great place to tour.
"The Midwest, in general, is a hub of rock and roll," Smith said. "The Midwest is a place we could always count on. We have a core group of fans there."
Smith said this particular tour, starring the package/bill of three bands with women at the forefront, has been a special tour for Halestorm.
"It's a fun package. Every band brings something unique," he said. In the show, fans will "get to see more than just three bands up there going through the motions."
Halestorm released its latest album, "Vicious," in July. The band's current show will include various songs from the album, including singles "Uncomfortable" and "Do Not Disturb," in addition to other Halestorm favorites.
Smith said he's happy with the response "Vicious" has received.
I love the new album. And feedback has been really great," he said. "On every record (we do) we try to capture the live essence of Halestorm."
The musician said "Vicious" was very much a "labor of love" to create. "We took an entire year off to work on the album."
Smith said the album "Vicious" showcases what they "do as a live band" best. "We've been growing as a band and as individuals."
FYI: Halestorm, In This Moment and New Years Day will perform at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 7 at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond. Tickets range from $39 to $52. Visit caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond