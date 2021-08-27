Hall & Oates roll out the hits at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

There was a celebration of four decades of music Thursday night at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.

Hall & Oates graced the stage entertaining fans with song after song from their large hits collection. Blockbuster songs, predominately from the '70s and '80s, took the spotlight during the popular duo's nearly two-hour show.

The musicians, who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, are currently on a tour that features many shows that were rescheduled from a planned 2020 tour that was canceled due to the pandemic. English band Squeeze opened for the duo and is scheduled to perform occasional dates on Hall & Oates tour.

The show began with the 1982 chart topper "Maneater" and the duo then offered up "Out of Touch" and "Method of Modern Love."

Vocally, Hall & Oates can still deliver the tunes and they and their band members are still a powerful team of musicians.

The audience remained up and out of their seats throughout the whole show. There's rarely any sitting at Hall & Oates concerts.

The concert also had flashy backdrops and video screens for the crowd to enjoy.