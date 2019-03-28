"Hamilton" star Miguel Cervantes hosts a special final performance of "Million Dollar Quartet" at Theatre at the Center (1040 Ridge Road) in Munster at 2:30 p.m. March 31. The event will raise money for CURE: Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy.
Cervantes, famous for his title role in the Chicago production of "Hamilton," and his wife Kelly became ambassadors for CURE after their daughter, Adelaide was diagnosed with epilepsy at just seven months after her birth. Prior to the final performance of Theatre at the Center’s "Million Dollar Quartet," Cervantes will talk about how epilepsy changed their lives forever.
Theatre at the Center's production of "Million Dollar Quartet" stars Zack Sorrow as Elvis Presley, Michael Kurowski as Jerry Lee Lewis, Tommy Malouf as Johnny Cash, Zachary Stevenson as Carl Perkins, Sean Fortunato as record producer Sam Phillips and Aeriel Williams as singer Dyanne.
Tickets to the finale performance are $46. There are also a limited number of special “Meet and Greet” tickets with Miguel Cervantes available for an additional $50, which includes an autographed Playbill and photo opportunity. Patrons must purchase the final performance ticket for "Million Dollar Quartet" to also purchase the “Meet and Greet” ticket option. All “Meet and Greet” proceeds will be donated to CURE as well as $5 from single day ticket sales that day. Tickets & Info: 219- 836-3255 or TheatreAtTheCenter.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• "Fight For The Flare" will find Chicagoland rock fans and bands gathering to help one of its own this Saturday at Cheers (4660 147th St.) in Midlothian. Motley II, Night Train, Voodoo, Talk Dirty and other bands will perform, along with special guests to raise funds for guitarist Mike Flaherty and family. A member of the Southside music community for many years, Flaherty is battling stage 3 lung cancer. He is perhaps best known for his time with the nationally-signed group Loudmouth. Tickets: $20. Among the many raffles, will be a chance to win a custom-built guitar signed by international heavy rockers Disturbed. More: 708-385-9200.
• The Highway Band will be bringing its harmonies to Duffy's Place (1154 Axe Ave.) in Valparaiso at 9 p.m. on Friday, where they will perform a mix of their original Southern-fried music and classic rock covers. More: 219-462-1057 or thehighwyband.com.
• Northwest Indiana singer/songwriter James Gedda officially releases his EP, "Thick As Thieves" with a 7-9 p.m. performance at Tinker's Attic (2513 Highway Ave.) in Highland. A $10 ticket includes the performance and a signed copy of the new EP. Special guest for the evening will be Jack Whittle. More: jamesgeddamusic.com.
• Classic rock covers come courtesy of The Picks when they give a 9 p.m. performance on Saturday at Buddy & Pals (1085 Randolph St.) in Crown Point. More: 219-661-0088.
• Jack Cunningham gives an 8 p.m. solo acoustic performance Friday at The Pivot Lounge (11217 Whitcomb St.) in Crown Point. More: 219-323-3689.
• The next installment of local music-maker Danny Lemmon's monthly "Acoustic Songwriters Open Mic" series happens April 4 from 6-10 p.m. at The Grape & Grain (18031 Dixie Highway) in Homewood. Each series date blocks out time for walk-in players, but is anchored by its pre-scheduled musical guests. This month's features Joe Goodrich, Carl Anthony Leach, Al Joseph, Ted Spaniak, Billy Klein, Joe Rian and Deb Vandril. Artists can reach Lemmon at dannylemmonmusic.com.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S.20) in Porter welcomes the classic rock of Stealin' The Farm on Friday at 8 p.m., followed on Saturday at 9 p.m. by smokin' blues-rock by Gary's first family of the blues The Kinsey Report. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• One of the Region's most popular club band, The Unstoppables, is the featured artist for this Sunday's weekly "Live From the Record Bin" internet radio broadcast on RegionRadio.Live. The free, all ages live performance being broadcast happens 4-6 p.m. in the rear of The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Free light refreshments provided. Seating is limited so early arrival is recommended. More: .facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219-945-9511. Check out the band at facebook.com/theunstoppablesband.
• "The 34th Annual Valparaiso Jazz Festival" -- which runs April 1 to April 5 on the campus of Valparaiso University -- will be the focus of Friday's noon to 2 p.m. broadcast of 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Guests are Jeff Brown, the fest's co-producer, founder and leader of The VU Faculty Jazz Trio, followed by this year's headline artist, the internationally revered vibraphonist, Stefon Harris. Music from both guests will be heard during the interviews. The station broadcasts are streamed live in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.