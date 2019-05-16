• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the blues rock of The Steepwater Band on Friday at 8 p.m. with a special opening acoustic set by SWB's Jeff Massey, Joe Winters and Mojo Daddy's Kenny Kinsey. Then on Saturday classic rock band All Good will take stage at 9 p.m. This Sunday, Leroy's will host the Spring Humane Society of NWI Critter Ride fundraiser with sign ups at 11 a.m. and last bike out at 1 p.m. The post-ride party starts at 3:30 p.m. with singer/songwriter Jef Sarver and follows with a full band performance at 4:30 p.m. by The Bill Hayden Group. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• AC/DC tribute group Little Lover will rock the confines of the Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart at 7 p.m. Friday. More: 219- 942-1670.
• The California-based Nash-Berry Collective -- a family quartet of players blending the soulful sounds of bluegrass, folk, jazz and rock -- perform an 8 p.m. fundraiser to benefit the Portage Township YMCA on Friday at Front Porch Music (505 Lincolnway) in Valparaiso. Adults: $15/Those under 12 pay $7.50/ Toddlers are free.
• The "Spring Out To Sunset Festival" that annually kicks off the summer season in Porter County at the beautiful Sunset Hill Farm County Park (intersection of Route 6 & Meridian Road) does so this year on Saturday with an afternoon of family activities, farm animal visits, wagon rides, crafts, bounce houses, food vendors, guided hikes and a beer garden for the grownups from noon to 4 p.m., followed by a blues concert featuring the Americana/blues duo of Jack Whittle & James Gedda, and then followed by a full band show by Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield & The Mannish Boyz. Cost: $5 a carload for the festival/$10 for the concert. Kids 12 and younger are free. More: portercountyparks.org/springout.
• Remember the late 1980s and early 1990s? Bravo Johnny was one of the biggest NWI club acts of the era. Relive those decades in memories and music on Saturday at The Room (8353 Indianapolis Blvd.) during the 8:30 p.m. "Bravo Johnny Reunion Party." More: 219- 838-5909 or theroomvenue.com.
• Long-running club rockers Pawnz kick over classic rock and pop covers on Friday at Buddy & Pals (340 E. U.S. 30) in Schererville. More: 219- 865-8377.
• Crawpuppies vocalist/guitarist Chad Clifford performs a 7:30-10:30 p.m. mix of his original songs and covers on Saturday at Gelsolsomos (11319 Broadway) in Crown Point. More: 219-662-2828.
• The "Piggin' Out On The Lake Party" happens Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Portage Lake Front & River Walk at Indiana Dunes National Park (1000 Riverwalk Drive) where a $10 per person cover gets all you can eat samples of the new Piggin' Out food vendor menu and live country music by The Allen Wronko Trio.
• In other Steepwater Band news... The Region-rooted group has been added to the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse Stage on Sunday, June 30 at this summer's Milwaukee Summer Fest for a 6 p.m. performance sandwiched between sets by Rev. Horton Heat (4 p.m.) and Three Doors Down (9:30 p.m.). Full MSF schedule at: summerfest.com.
• The “Rock & Roll Chicago Podcast” gives fans of the veteran Midwest rock band M&R RUSH, an opportunity to hear the story of the group on demand, along with their music. Find it at rocknrollchicago.net. The perennial rockers have been part of the Chicagoland music scene since the early 1970s and still sports its all original line-up. The band performs its first concert of the summer at 8 p.m. on Saturday at 115 Bourbon Street (3359 W. 115th St.) in Merionette Park, Illinois. More info and other upcoming show dates at: mandrrush.com .
• "Winds of Change" is the title of the newly released album by Jim Peterik's World Stage project, an ever evolving collaborative ensemble of famous names and top talents. More: (jimpeterik.com). Among artists featured on the album is Chicago music icon, Dennis DeYoung (ex-Styx), who co-wrote and co-performs "Proof Of Heaven." See the music video at: youtube.com/watch?time_continue=14&v=qFv55zoTPaU. Other guests on the album include Kevin Cronin (of REO Speedwagon), Jason Scheff (of Chicago), Mike Reno (of Loverboy) and twin rockers Gunnar & Matthew Nelson (of Nelson).
• In related news... The Ides of March -- now in its 55th year together and still sporting the group's four co-founding members -- are wrapping up work on their first full length album of all brand new songs in nearly a decade. The new collection is titled "Play On" and is expected to be released in late summer/early fall. It will likewise feature a variety of special guest artists sitting in on songs, including Mark Farner (ex-Grand Funk Railroad), David Pack (ex-Ambrosia), Cathy Richardson, and Bo Bice ("American Idol"). More: theidesofmarch.com.
• Speaking of Chicago's old guard rockers, I want to wish a happy 74th birthday this week (May 12) to Tom "Toad" Doody, the original front man and vocalist of Chicago's '60s hitmakers, The Cryan' Shames ("Sugar and Spice," "It Could Be We're In Love," etc.).
• The line-up and performance times for Saturday and Sunday's "Chicago Open Air Presents" at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois features performances by: System Of A Down, Tool, Ghost, The Cult, Meshuggah, The Black Dahlia Murder and others. More: ChicagoOpenAir.com and facebook.com/chiopenair.
• This Friday afternoon actor/singer/dancer Todd Aulwurm from the cast of "Dames At Sea" will guest live in studio at noon on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" to discuss his career and the production now running at Theatre At The Center (1040 Ridge Road) in Munster. Stream the program live at: lakeshorepublicmedia.org).