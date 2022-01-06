Happy Birthday Elvis: Tribute artists to perform in honor of the King

Christmas is over, the new year is here, and now it is time for another annual celebration here in the Region. This weekend finds rock 'n' roll fans of all ages celebrating the Jan. 8 anniversary of Elvis Presley's birth in Tupelo, Mississippi back in 1935. Presley died at age 42 in 1977.
This Saturday would have been the rock icon's 87th birthday, and even though he has been gone longer than he actually lived, the impact Presley has had on music and on culture remains ever present. Underscoring that is the annual Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular, a six-date concert tour celebrating the music of Elvis Presley era by era. The concert hits The Venue at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino on Saturday.
"The concert begins with the early rockabilly years, then moves through the military years, the movie years, the ’68 comeback special in black leather and the show closes with the Las Vegas and concert years," said Omar Farag, who co-founded the event with its musical director Dan Lentino.
"Pinch me! Cause it seems like just yesterday. That first year we did this show, people thought we were crazy to do an all Elvis show on this scale, but they 'got it' once they saw the top quality and the level of professionalism of everyone involved."
Lentino agreed. "This show has since gone around the world. What makes this show so special is that everyone involved with it -- both behind the scenes and those on stage -- has a genuine respect and reverence for the man, his music and his legacy," Lentino said. "We certainly have a lot of fun with the show, because Elvis himself had a great sense of humor, but we are all serious about giving the audience the very best show possible each night. The goal of this production is to give people an idea of what it was like to experience the real Elvis on stage."
Farag said Elvis' music remains appealing. "The Elvis catalog is timeless and in the hands of tremendous performers like Shawn Klush, Ryan Pelton and Cody Ray Slaughter, it comes alive," he said. "There's excitement, passion, and a sense of what it was like to see the real Elvis in his prime. That experience is what keeps people coming back year after year, often bringing friends and family members along for the first time to share in the experience."
The line-up of Elvis tribute artists (known in the business as ETA's) has evolved over the years to have included well over a dozen different side-burned, hip-shakers, and the very best of them are returning for this year's tour.
The youngest of the three, Cody Slaughter (aka “The Prince of Rock N Roll”) began performing as an ETA while in his early teens living in Arkansas, became a featured performer in both Branson, Missouri and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, before being named by Elvis Presley Enterprises in Memphis as the 2011 “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist.” Slaughter captures the sexual rawness of Elvis during the early Sun Records years and during the '68 leather-clad years of Presley's career. That smoldering aspect won Slaughter the coveted role of Elvis with the national tour of the Tony Award winning theatrical stage hit, "Million Dollar Quartet."
Ryan Pelton found his way into the ETA world in 1998 after winning a local Elvis contest and soon after honed his show enough to catch the attention of Farag and Lentino. Pelton has been a frequent performer on the pair's ETA tours for the last two decades, taking time off here and there to work on his acting career. Among Pelton's acting credits is playing a dual lead role in the 2014 Hollywood film, "The Identical," co-starring Ashley Judd, Ray Liotta and Seth Green.
Pennsylvania-born Shawn Klush has been the reigning ETA around the globe for the last several years. One can almost get lost in the notion that Presley himself is on stage performing during a Klush set, which is why Elvis Presley Enterprises named Klush the first ever "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist" and why he was named "The World’s Greatest Elvis" by the BBC. He has also been billed in Las Vegas as "The Closest Thing to the King in Concert.” Like Pelton, Klush has also pursued a side career in acting and appeared in the 2016 Martin Scorsese/Mick Jagger-produced HBO television series, "Vinyl."
"I have been doing this now for over 20 years and God willing, I see myself performing the music of Elvis for years to come. His music is a part of me and a part of my life," Klush said. "Doing this was a very natural thing to me because I would always sing along with his records. I worked with a couple of local guys in a band and I'd fool around with doing a few Elvis tunes. Luckily it went over real well, so I just kept doing it more and more."
Returning for another year of "Birthday Spectacular" concert tour dates is The Blackwood Quartet, descended from the legendary Blackwood Brothers gospel group Elvis loved as a child and even auditioned with before starting his own musical journey.
"It wouldn't be a true Elvis show if we didn't include his gospel roots," said Farag of having The Blackwoods on the bill to perform a couple of Presley's favorite gospel songs, along with backing up the various ETA performers on selected songs.
Despite his success in rock 'n' roll, Presley was always passionate about the sacred music he sang in church as a child. "The Blackwood family has strong ties to Elvis and the Presley family," explained Mark Blackwood, the third generation leader of the historic group started in 1934 by his grandfather. "Elvis was a very successful entertainer who could sing most any style of music, but his first love was always Gospel Quartet music. My daddy (Cecil Blackwood) and Elvis went to Sunday School together at First Assembly in Memphis."
It is well known that Elvis had a habit of warming up before his live shows by singing Gospel songs backstage. "Elvis won only three Grammy Awards during his career and they were all for his Gospel music recordings," Blackwood said. Although the Blackwoods still record their own albums and perform on their own all over the country, recent years have found them doing more and more Elvis-related events. "We spend a lot of time with Cody and Shawn these days, singing with them all over the world and we just love them to death. They are just wonderful performers."
The question remains, WHY does a show about a guy who has been gone from the earth longer than he was on it, have such drawing power? Why does Elvis still continue to win over generation after generation of fans?
"It is still all about the music and the style. His voice connected with people," Klush said. "Kids can listen to a song that Elvis, Scotty, Bill and DJ Fontana did over 60 years ago and it still rocks today like it rocked then. He was the best and people still relate to his songs and to him. This show reveals that, as we see grandparents, parents and grandkids all singing along together with us. Elvis is timeless.”
"When I was a kid, nobody was cooler to me than Elvis," added Slaughter. "All these years later, I still feel the same way. Looking out at the audiences every night, I see that everyone who comes to the shows feels the same. Elvis will always be cool!"