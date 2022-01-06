Happy Birthday Elvis: Tribute artists to perform in honor of the King

Christmas is over, the new year is here, and now it is time for another annual celebration here in the Region. This weekend finds rock 'n' roll fans of all ages celebrating the Jan. 8 anniversary of Elvis Presley's birth in Tupelo, Mississippi back in 1935. Presley died at age 42 in 1977.

This Saturday would have been the rock icon's 87th birthday, and even though he has been gone longer than he actually lived, the impact Presley has had on music and on culture remains ever present. Underscoring that is the annual Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular, a six-date concert tour celebrating the music of Elvis Presley era by era. The concert hits The Venue at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino on Saturday.

"The concert begins with the early rockabilly years, then moves through the military years, the movie years, the ’68 comeback special in black leather and the show closes with the Las Vegas and concert years," said Omar Farag, who co-founded the event with its musical director Dan Lentino.

"Pinch me! Cause it seems like just yesterday. That first year we did this show, people thought we were crazy to do an all Elvis show on this scale, but they 'got it' once they saw the top quality and the level of professionalism of everyone involved."