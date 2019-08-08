Music fans can once again enjoy the sounds of the '60s during one of the most popular tours of the summer.
The Happy Together Tour will be presented Aug. 9 at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan. The show also stops at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, Illinois on Aug. 16.
The tour, annually helmed by The Turtles, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
Mark Volman, aka Flo, of The Turtles is joining forces with Ron Dante of The Archies to present The Turtles' tunes this year. Other Turtle member Howard Kaylan, aka Eddie, has been ill the past couple of years and Dante is filling in for him. Also on this bill will be The Cowsills; The Buckinghams; Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night; The Classics IV; and Gary Puckett and the Union Gap.
"The tour changes acts each year so the show is always different," said Gary Puckett, during a recent phone interview. Puckett, however, has been on the tour for several renditions. The Cowsills and Chuck Negron have also performed on the tour for several years.
"It's a terrific show," Puckett said. "Many of us are at the side of the stage watching the other acts," he added. "We're fans just as much as the fans are."
During the show, Puckett performs hits such as "Young Girl," "Lady Willpower," and "This Girl Is A Woman Now."
Puckett said he really enjoys this specific tour because it's "like old home week." The musicians all have a terrific time, he said.
The '60s songs performed by the artists on this tour, he said, are very special.
"They're great songs...It's the music of your youth."
Puckett, who also tours extensively with his band, said, these days, he's enjoying being a grandfather to his three grand kids.
Ron Dante, known as the lead singer of The Archies, is happy to be back on this tour.
"It's my third year," Dante said. "It's a great opportunity to get out and sing these songs that mean so much to people and to me." Dante said the tunes take people back to the past and often good times in their lives.
Dante said he was honored to fill in for Turtle Howard Kaylan. "When they asked me to sing lead for The Turtles I jumped at the chance," Dante said.
Among songs The Turtles will deliver will be "Elenore," "She'd Rather Be With Me," and of course, "Happy Together." Dante said he'll surely be throwing "Sugar, Sugar" into the mix as well.
Dante said the audiences for the Happy Together tour are loyal and dedicated.
"They come back time and time again. They cheer and sing along with the songs," he said.
According to Dante, all the musicians touring during Happy Together have become like family. "There's a real camaraderie," Dante said.
FYI: The Happy Together Tour will be performed at 9 p.m. Eastern Aug. 9 at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan. The tour will also be performed at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora on Aug. 16. Visit fourwindscasino.com and paramountaurora.com.