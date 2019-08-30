One of the most jubilant tours of the summer season recently touched down at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora.
The Happy Together Tour, starring The Turtles and other '60s musical artists and groups, drew a packed house at the Paramount Theatre. The tour, this year, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Songs of the '60s were in the spotlight during the show. This season's tour starred The Cowsills; The Buckinghams; Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night; The Classics IV; and Gary Puckett.
Mark Volman, aka Flo, of The Turtles teamed up with Ron Dante of The Archies to perform the tunes of The Turtles' for this 10th anniversary tour. Dante filled in for Howard Kaylan, aka Eddie, who has been ill for the past couple of seasons.
All groups on the roster took the stage separately and performed a few of their biggest hits on this tour. The Turtles performed last and then all the groups took the stage again for a rousing encore.
Kicking off the show was family band The Cowsills. Their segment included hits "The Rain, The Park and Other Things," "Hair," "Love American Style," and "Indian Lake.
The Classics IV entertained fans with hits such as "Everyday with You Girl," "Spooky," and "Traces."
The vocals of Chuck Negron. of Three Dog Night, were a highlight of this show and he superbly belted out "One," "Easy to Be Hard," "Joy to the World," and "Eli's Coming."
Chicago's own The Buckinghams offered up tunes such as "Susan," "Kind of a Drag," and "Hey Baby" while Gary Puckett performed "Young Girl," "Lady Willpower" and others.
During The Turtles portion of the show, audience members had the opportunity to hear "Elenore," "She'd Rather Be With Me," Dante's "Sugar, Sugar" and the signature "Happy Together."
At the concert's end, all the groups gathered on stage and did an encore of "Happy Together" while the audience sang along.