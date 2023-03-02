The multi-stage free entertainment weekends continue at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary, giving locals access to top musical talents without the burden of high ticket prices. Some of the biggest and best presented on the free Hard Rock Cafe Stage over the last several months have included: Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Ally Venable, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Tyler Reese Tritt and dozens of others.

The cascade of great talent continues this weekend, with a return performance by the blues/funk guitar man, Wayne Baker Brooks, who is back to strut his stuff Friday at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage. Brooks is the youngest son of Chicago blues icon Lonnie Brooks, and as such was raised in the blues and learned at the knees of legends, before carving his own place into the contemporary blues world. I recommend seeing young Mr. Brooks.

On Saturday, the music shifts drastically to party rock antics aimed at dance fans, as Libido Funk Circus returns with zany costumes and schtick to accent a repertoire of current dance covers.

Live blues is found both nights, tucked away in the corner across the casino floor at the Council Oak Bar Stage, where female guitar-slinger Ivy Ford and her band deliver a night of guitar-driven blues on Friday. The energized blues-rock of Midwest music icon, Duke Tumatoe & The Power Trio, takes over the Council stage on Saturday. Duke is another artist this writer recommends catching live. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Although concerts at Hard Rock Live! are ticketed events, the level of entertainers presented on that auditorium-style stage is as good or better than what Chicago venues offer, without requiring long drives and paid parking. Artists coming there soon include Pitbull, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Maxwell, Ginuwine, Billy Currington, The Killers, Wayne Newton and Tony Orlando, along with iconic Motown music legends Smokey Robinson and Diana Ross,

Two more concerts have just been added to Hard Rock Live! and tickets for both go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Grammy award-winning rock band Weezer has been added for a general admission, standing room only 7 p.m. performance on July 9. Tickets start at $109.50. Comedian/actor Kevin Hart brings his "Reality Check Comedy Tour" to the casino on June 10. Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets and more: kevinhartnation.com.

Remembering Michael

The Northwest Indiana music community has lost another of its own, with the passing of Michael Steven Reyna at the much too young age of just 61. Michael is best remembered as the lead singer of such popular regional bar/club bands as Cargo, Roxxstar and Tamallicka.

I had the pleasure of working with Michael on a number of occasions, and remember him not only being a solid singer, but also a real jokester and someone who delighted in his time on stage entertaining people.

One night Michael showed up at a gig I produced for my old publication, "Midwest BEAT Magazine," that featured Tamallicka. He wore a hat on until going on stage, then removed it under the stage lights to reveal how a barber had carved the "BEAT" logo into his hair. Of course, that move landed him on the front cover the next issue. That memory always makes me smile.

Michael leaves behind his loving wife Norma, his children Crystal, Steven and Michael Jr., along with several grandkids, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. Friends and fans are invited to join them in a celebration of Michael's life on March 4 (1-6 p.m.) at First Methodist Church (2637 McCool Road) in Portage. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family are appreciated.

MUSIC NOTES

• One of the Region's best -- guitarist/vocalist Angelo Cicco -- will perform live from 6:30-9:30 p.m. for the first time at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart for its weekly "Acoustic Thursday" concert series presented by The Record Bin. Cicco told The Local Scene that he has planned an evening of mostly reggae-style music for tonight's performance at the popular Jamaican eatery, offering something a different from his other local performances. Sounds like a perfect soundtrack to a meal of Chef Teddian's trademark jerk chicken, crab cakes and a Red Stripe. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Chicagoland original music group Flamingo Haze returns to the Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart for a 7 p.m. concert on Friday to showcase their latest album and to raise money for the local chapters of the "Make A Wish Foundation." The group creates alt-rock/pop that cites influences such as Tame Impala, The Foo Fighters and Mumford & Sons. "(Our music) is an honest expression of synth-pop wave, with alt rock inspirations," according to drummer David Asher. A minimum donation of $20 is requested to attend this all ages show. Opening the concert are support acts Kin Leyon, CAPITAL and Danielle Juhre.

The music of Elton John will fill the confines of the decades old former movie house as tribute group, Simply Elton, performs a career-spanning collection of songs made famous by the legendary piano man. Tickets start at: $25. More: brickartlive.com.

• Guitarist/vocalist Chad Burton is featured doing a solo acoustic set tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. The John David Daily Band hits the stage with country and country-rock covers and originals on Friday at 8:30 p.m., followed by Cat Man Dog on Saturday. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Following this evening's weekly "Thursday Karaoke Night" from 8-11 p.m., live music takes over for the weekend with rock band Janky Limo at 8 p.m. on Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. A night of energized party rock is served up at 8 p.m. on Saturday with Chicago's Five Guys Named Moe. Every Wednesday features acoustic music from 5:30-8:30 p.m., with soloist Johnny V on tap for March 8. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" runs from 7-10 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Brian Mundee & Bill St. Clair perform tonight from 9to 11 p.m. at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. Saturday features a performance by Bongo Chief at 9 p.m. Local players are reminded of the twice weekly "Open Stage Nights" featured at the pub at 9 p.m. every Sunday and Tuesday. Wanna-be rock stars can step up on Fridays for the weekly "Karaoke Night". More: 219-865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• Smolen & Friends will rock at Duffy's Place (1154 Axe Ave.) in Valparaiso on Friday at 8 p.m. More: 219-462-1057.

• Marty "Big Dog" Mercer will be playing the blues on Friday in duo format from 8 p.m. to midnight in the confines of At The Office (4901 Cal Sag Road) in Crestwood, Illinois. Then catch Mercer with his full band busting out his tasty brand of guitar-driven electric blues at Sollitt Tap (11830 Sollitt R0ad) in Beecher, Illinois. More: bigdogmercer.com.

• The Sunday Jazz Jam at Region Ale (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville runs each week from 12:30-3:30 p.m. This Sunday's special musical guest is three time Grammy nominee Ric Fierabracci. The world renown bassist will perform alongside guest guitarist Marco Villarreal, as the two featured jazzers sit in with the Region Ale house band. More: regionaletaphouse.com.

• National comedian Ryan Niemiller (of "America's Got Talent" Season 14) is my musical guest from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday's Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Niemiller will discuss his career and his upcoming performance at Hobart Art Theater in Hobart on March 7. Stream the radio show live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.