Bill Hayden has been part of the Northwest Indiana music scene for the last 30 years. In recent years he was primarily a videographer, session player and live sound man.
This columnist first met Hayden when he was a hungry young songwriter independently releasing cassettes and later CDs of his own songs. It was with great anticipation I listened to “Eureka,” his first new collection of original music in over a decade.
The artist has landed in a happy place now - by his lake, with his new bride, and romping with his dogs -- but arriving there has not come without cost.
The 13 songs on "Eureka" convey the latest years of the artist's journey -- from dark to light -- from nearly losing his ability to make music because of an industrial accident, through a struggle to beat the odds, to coming through the storm while creating the most personal and powerful album of his career. While past albums focused more on exposing the writing talents of Bill Hayden, "Eureka" gives an equal if not greater emphasis on the musical skills of the artist.
This album really showcases his great piano skills in a format that is primarily built upon a piano, bass and drums foundation, with a bit of guitar and brass added to accent and complete. And yes, Hayden's vocals retain a gritty Midwest sound.
Highlights of the album are “Lonely Town,” a heartfelt song about struggling with a family member's addiction issues, a love song written for the artist’s own wedding ceremony called “Our Love Song” and the album’s first single and music video "Summertime,” which utilizes the pure vocal harmonies of legendary Northwest Indiana vocal group The Spaniels Forever.
For this collection of songs, Hayden is surrounded by friends and family, as he embraces the treasured gift bestowed on him by a Higher Power enabling him to continue playing his beloved piano. This collection of original music proves it has been a gift not wasted.
CLASSICAL & ROCK MASHES UP THE HOLIDAYS
Christmas carols meet classic rock on Friday when “The Dark Side of the Yule” holiday tour by Chicago-based international ensemble Classic Blast stops at The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Dr.) in Three Oaks, Michigan for an 8 p.m. Eastern performance.
This unique Christmas musical experience offers a new take on traditional carols, as they are mashed with rock music performed by a mix of classical and rock instruments. “This holiday show features the songs heard on our ‘Dark Side of the Yule’ album,” said group bassist Bill Synair, adding the show includes music by Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, The Pogues, Moody Blues, Metallica, Evanesence, Radiohead, The Cranberries and original compositions.
“There are some new songs in this year’s show too,” added vocalist/acoustic guitarist Sofie Monroy, a native of Guatemala. “One new thing is that I sing a couple of songs in Spanish, and I’ll be doing one of my favorite songs by The Cranberries.” Rounding out the group are drummer David Kelly, violinist Jimmy Chaos and cellist/arranger Petar Kecenovici.
Classical Blast’s 2018 holiday show features special guests -- vocalist Laura McDonald and violinist Katy Gillan. Tickets: $25. More: acorntheater.org or www.classicalblast.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• Tickets have officially gone on sale for the “Jim Peterik & World Stage 20th Anniversary Show” happening Jan. 12 at Wentz Concert Hall at North Central College (171 E. Chicago Ave.) in Naperville. Peterik has invited a “Who’s Who” of friends from past World Stage shows over the years. Although more guest artists may be added, slated to perform at press time are The Ides of March, David Pack, Gary Wright, Alex Ligertwood, Mindi Abair, and rising Chicago rockers, Leslie Hunt, Riley Pettrone, Colin Peterik, and Valparaiso native Toby Hitchcock (of Pride of Lions). More: jimpeterik.com and northcentralcollege.edu.
• As a Windy City native, Matt LeGrand is no stranger to snow. The local, rising pop star has embraced his childhood of Lakeshore winters by recording and releasing a delightful doo-wop version of the holiday classic, "White Christmas." LeGrand recently performed the song on live radio while visiting Chicago’s WCRX-FM and Loyola University’s WLUW-FM. He will perform the song live on WGN-TV (CW) news Friday morning. Hear his take on the holiday classic at soundcloud.com/matt_legrand/matt-legrand-white-christmas. More on the artist at mattlegrandmusic.com.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the tasty blues of The Corey Dennison Band on Friday at 8 p.m. and then on Saturday it's region jam band Chester Brown breaking out tunes at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• As is the weekly Thursday tradition at Paul Henry's Art Gallery (416 S. Sibley St.) in Hammond, the acoustic jams will continue tonight, only with a seasonal spin. Tonight is the eclectic venue’s annual “Christmas Jam,” where seasonal songs, holiday garb and festive food are the rule. Singers and songwriters bring their voices and instruments weekly from 7-11 p.m.. No amps and no microphones are allowed for what they bill as “true acoustic jams.” Guests and players are requested to bring a contribution to the potluck food table, which gets them $2 off the usual $5. More: 219- 678-5015 or paulhenrysart.com.
• The Picks bring their rock covers to Tracks Lounge (318 N. Jackson St.) in Crown Point on Saturday. More: 219-663-9838 or thetracklounge.com.
•Country-Rockers The Whiskey Fried Band hosts a Christmas Party Open Mic this Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Baum’s Bridge Inn (1092 S. Baums Bridge Rd.) in Kouts. More: 219-929-7349
• The Lake Effect Band returns to Jack’s Sports Bar & Eatery (3325 Ridge Rd.) in Lansing on Saturday for an 8 p.m. to midnight show of classic rock covers. More: 708-418-0800
• Many people do not realize the connection famous folks like actor/director Mark Harmon (of “NCIS”) and ‘80s rock band Nelson have to our Northwest Indiana region. Some of that will be discussed live on Friday's noon to 2 p.m. live broadcast of the 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio program “Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges.” The Friday guest will be Gunnar Nelson of Nelson, who along with being a gifted rocker and songwriter, is the son of rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Rick Nelson and the nephew of Mark Harmon. Tune in for this Christmas-themed show that brings Hollywood back to the Region! Tune in or stream live in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.