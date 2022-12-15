Hearthrob Holiday: A Boy Band Christmas appears at Hard Rock Live

The holiday spirit will be in full force this weekend when members of some of the popular "boy" bands in the industry take to the stage in the Region.

A Boy Band Christmas will be performed Sunday at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Starring in A Boy Band Christmas will be Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees; Jamie Jones of All-4-One; Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town; and Ryan Cabrera. (Lachey's brother Nick is not part of this show.)

"We're going to do a holiday hodgepodge. There'll be some holiday songs and some of our hits and each others' hits," said Drew Lachey, member of the pop group 98 Degrees. "It's going to be fun."

Lachey said part of the fun will be that they may change the set list from night to night. And the fact that all the performers on this tour will be singing one another's songs as a team will be interesting as well.

Audiences, he said, can "expect to hear songs they've grown up loving but in a new way with new voices."

98 degrees released their first Christmas album in the late '90s, Lachey said, and another holiday album just a few years ago. "We enjoyed it and got a great response from fans," Lachey said, about the Christmas albums.

About holiday shows in general, Lachey said, "I don't think I really appreciated them until I got a little older."

He said he's since taken his children to holiday shows through the years. They're something you can enjoy with family and friends, he said.

"There's a timeless nostalgia to a holiday show," Lachey commented. They can "warm your heart."

Lachey said hearing holiday songs gives one a good feeling.

"They can transport you to a time where people are happy and festive. When you hear a song it can transport you back to childhood or a memory you have with your loved one," he said.

Christmas is definitely a special holiday for Lachey.

"Christmas time has always been one of my favorite times of the year," Lachey said.

He said it's especially magical since he had kids. Lachey is the father of two children. "All the memories I had with my parents, I'm sharing with my children as well."

Lachey remembers Christmas time fondly in his family as he was growing up.

"My dad would find the barest, ugliest Charlie Brown Christmas tree he could find," he said. Then the family would decorate it with popcorn and cranberries.

"It was a magical time," he said.

Lacey said Chicago and the Region have always been a good area for 98 Degrees to perform in concert. "We have fantastic fans in the Chicago area. We tend to have good support in middle America," he said.

Lachey said 98 Degrees fans will be happy to hear the group will have new music out next year.

"2023 will be a big year for us," he said.