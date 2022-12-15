 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Hearthrob Holiday: A Boy Band Christmas appears at Hard Rock Live

  • 0

The holiday spirit will be in full force this weekend when members of some of the popular "boy" bands in the industry take to the stage in the Region.

A Boy Band Christmas will be performed Sunday at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Starring in A Boy Band Christmas will be Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees; Jamie Jones of All-4-One; Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town; and Ryan Cabrera. (Lachey's brother Nick is not part of this show.)

"We're going to do a holiday hodgepodge. There'll be some holiday songs and some of our hits and each others' hits," said Drew Lachey, member of the pop group 98 Degrees. "It's going to be fun."

Lachey said part of the fun will be that they may change the set list from night to night. And the fact that all the performers on this tour will be singing one another's songs  as a team will be interesting as well.

People are also reading…

Audiences, he said, can "expect to hear songs they've grown up loving but in a new way with new voices."

98 degrees released their first Christmas album in the late '90s, Lachey said, and another holiday album just a few years ago. "We enjoyed it and got a great response from fans," Lachey said, about the Christmas albums.

 About holiday shows in general, Lachey said, "I don't think I really appreciated them until I got a little older."

He said he's since taken his children to holiday shows through the years. They're something you can enjoy with family and friends, he said.

"There's a timeless nostalgia to a holiday show," Lachey commented. They can "warm your heart."

Lachey said hearing holiday songs gives one a good feeling.

"They can transport you to a time where people are happy and festive. When you hear a song it can transport you back to childhood or a memory you have with your loved one," he said.

Christmas is definitely a special holiday for Lachey.

"Christmas time has always been one of my favorite times of the year," Lachey said.

He said it's especially magical since he had kids. Lachey is the father of two children. "All the memories I had with my parents, I'm sharing with my children as well."

Lachey remembers Christmas time fondly in his family as he was growing up.

"My dad would find the barest, ugliest Charlie Brown Christmas tree he could find," he said. Then the family would decorate it with popcorn and cranberries.

"It was a magical time," he said.

Lacey said Chicago and the Region have always been a good area for 98 Degrees to perform in concert. "We have fantastic fans in the Chicago area. We tend to have good support in middle America," he said.

Lachey said 98 Degrees fans will be happy to hear the group will have new music out next year.

"2023 will be a big year for us," he said.

FYI

A Boy Band Christmas will be performed Sunday at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit Ticketmaster at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05005D24198C575A or hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show's dancing DJ, dies at 40

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show's dancing DJ, dies at 40

Longtime “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at the age of 40. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement published Wednesday on People.com. The Los Angeles coroner said Boss' cause of death was suicide. tWitch started his tenure at the Ellen Show in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020. He began his career in the entertainment business in 2008, placing as a runner-up on “So You  Think You Can Dance.” He is survived by his wife and three children.

The 25 best albums of 2022

The 25 best albums of 2022

The list covers genres from hip-hop and pop to rock and country. There's even an instrumental electro-jazz album.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was 'made a scapegoat by the Palace' before her exit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts