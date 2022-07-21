Hellzapoppin to blow minds in Hobart

The world’s largest and last remaining troupe of sideshow freaks and circus performers will bring its mind-blowing brand of entertainment to Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) this Tuesday, July 26.

The Hellzapoppin show is described as being an extreme sensory experience cranked up to maximum volume. Pushing the body and mind beyond the possible with unimaginable death-defying feats, the current tour is titled “Face Your Fears,” and like previous tours, the production is part fantasy, part vaudeville, part freakshow and all rock ‘n' roll.

Risk-taking acrobats perform without safety nets or wires. Others swallow swords, eat and breathe fire, hand balance, juggle, unicycle, walk on broken glass and perform magic and illusions set to raucous rock music by Motorhead, Motley Crue, Nine Inch Nails, Avatar, In This Moment, Texas Hippie Coalition, Highly Suspect, Saliva, Apocalyptica, Skillet and others.

“Hellzapoppin takes more of a modern approach to the circus with a rock ‘n roll vibe. When I put together a show, I seek out performers who are among the only if not the only people in the world who can do what they do. Our artists have performed on ‘Ellen,’ appeared in the Guinness Book of World Records, and have been featured on ‘Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!’ and AMC’s ‘Freakshow,’” said Hellzapoppin creator, producer and director Bryce “The Govna” Graves who also serves as the circus ringleader.

Named after a 1930s Broadway musical that inspired a 1941 film of the same name, Hellzapoppin’s first ever show was opening for Marilyn Manson in 2009 followed by a U.S. tour with hardcore metal groups Mudvayne, Static-X, Black Label Society, Suicide Silence and Bury Your Dead. The troupe has since toured with more than a dozen rock bands and played at major music festivals, performing thousands of shows in more than 16 countries. More: hellzapoppin.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• While waiting for the side show to come to town, hard rock fans can still find a fix at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) on Friday with a triple bill of heavy hitters -- Voodoo (Godsmack tribute), Tarot Woman (DIO tribute) and Surfing Aliens (Joe Satriani tribute) -- doing an all ages show. Tickets: $10 advance/$15 at door. Then Saturday, Mush Music brings back the timeless swamp rock hits of Creedence Clearwater Revival while presenting a concert by tribute band, The Fortunate Sons. Tickets start at $7.50 with VIP options. More: BrickArtLive.com.

• Americana songwriter/performer LeAnn Stutler returns this evening to Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in Hobart for this week's installment of the eatery's Acoustic Thursday Concerts series. Next Thursday features a rare Lake County performance by veteran NWI Americana/Folk icon, Ron Buffington.

This Saturday, Teddian Jackson, the owner and chef of Montego Bay Grille, will host Montego Bay's 5th Year Anniversary party from noon to 10 p.m. Free live music performances will be featured for all ages on the restaurant's rear patio, with tables set up for the public in the rear parking area. Kicking things off at 2 p.m. will be acoustic duo Mindi & Amber (of High Street Band), followed at 3:30 p.m. by David Sanchez & Friends (of Soundz of Santana), before the outdoor activities close out from with a 6 to 9 p.m. concert by The Hurricane Reggae Band of Chicago. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Best wishes to Northwest Indiana's own Jack Cunningham, the only Region artist to make it in the Semi-Finals round of Acorn Theater's 10th annual Singer/Songwriter Competition. A former member of the rock band The Pics, Cunningham has been working as a solo writer/performer for the last couple of years, playing venues like Anderson's Winery, Montego Bay Grille, Catch, Shady Creek Winery and others. Cunningham will be facing off tonight against five other talented singer/songwriters at The Acorn. They are Daniel Deitrich, Nich Lampson, Tim Stop, Abbie Thomas and Kray Van Kirk. Tonight's round will narrow the field down to three contenders for the Grand Finals Round. Tickets: $20 general admission.

One of this columnist's all time favorite songwriters, Michael McDermott, whose deep catalog of wonderful albums often keep me company during long nights spent working in my office, will perform on Saturday at The Acorn. Check out his latest single, "Sick Of This Town," (https://youtu.be/OhJ0p9uk1eM) from the new McDermott album "St. Paul's Boulevard" on Pauper Sky Records. Tickets: $35 general admission. More: acornlive.org.

• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary features EMI recording artist Brandon Lay for its ongoing Free Country Friday Concert series at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage. Lay's music is country, but with a streak of rock 'n' roll and even some R&B woven into it, as heard in his radio hits "Yada Yada Yada" and "Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers."

On Saturday night, the Cafe stage will feature Chicago classic rock cover group Infinity, who began as a Journey tribute, but has since added songs by Styx, REO Speedwagon and other arena rock faves to their Journey heavy set list. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Acoustic music by Douglas Drive is featured tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. Friday finds Jessi & The Fizz on stage with the dance group Latin Satin Soul busting out the grooves on Saturday. Sunday's Acoustic Matinee performance features a pair-up by Jason Jaques & Chris Grove. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) serves up new blues on Friday with Mandalyn & The Hunters (a mostly original blues group fronted by Mandalyn of Nawty). The High Street Band rock the cantina on Saturday. Music starts at 8 p.m. Guitarist Cory Dennison's weekly "Blues Jam" happens Sundays from 7-10 p.m. Something new on Wednesdays at Leroy's starting this month is the addition of 6-9 p.m. Acoustic Wednesdays with Johnny V. playing on July 27. More: 219-926-6211 or leroyshotstuff.com.

• John Huber and his recording studio, The Spot, will again host its annual outdoor party this Saturday from 3-11 p.m. on the studio grounds (23002 Wicker Blvd.) in Schneider. Performing at The 28th annual Summer Bash will be Pistol Pete, The Head Honchos and Marrakesh Express. The event is free to attend but does require tickets to enter the grounds. More: facebook.com/The-Spot-Studio-302411649788344.

• Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso features a 6 p.m. solo performance tonight by virtuoso guitarist Steve Ball. The Head Honchos bring guitar-driven blues on Friday, followed by the sassy blues of Liz Mandeville & Her Blue Points on Saturday. Music starts at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.

• Following their incredible performance at Taste of Crown Point last Saturday, the pop/rock quartet ZODIAC will take the stage at Matey's Bar (110 Franklin St.) in Michigan City on Saturday from 6-10 p.m. More: facebook.com/zodiac69

• The Rockopelli Music Fest happens this Saturday and Sunday at Central Park in downtown Griffith. Among the performers on stage for this event's 11th anniversary will be King Hippie Rookie, Caught On Cline, The Insiders (Tom Petty Tribute) and George Porter & the Runnin' Pardners (featuring Joe Marcinek. The full schedule and more details: rockopellifest.org.

• The Highland Parks Department's annual Summer Community Theater production starts tonight in Main Square Park in downtown Highland, with additional performances on Friday and Saturday, plus another three day run on July 29, 29 and 30. This year's production is "Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat," as directed by Thomas Erhardt.