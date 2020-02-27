Henrich brings the party home to the Region

Country music artists Jimmy Henrich, Dustin Spears, J.C. Covington and Jason Jakes join forces this Saturday to perform a benefit concert dubbed the “Shana Strong Winter Picnic” at American Legion Post #37 (756 E. U.S. 20) in Michigan City.
Doors open at 5 p.m.and at 5:30 p.m. the NWI-based Jakes will be the first to hit the concert stage.
Henrich explained that 39-year-old Region native Shana Schultz was the reason for this gathering of musical talents. Shana was first diagnosed with bone cancer in 2003, a year later she was found to have a cancerous tumor on her adrenal glands. In 2005 she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Shana was in remission for approximately 12 years before being diagnosed with thyroid cancer again in 2017 and finally with stage four pancreatic cancer.
“Shana was really looking forward to being there with us, but sadly, she just passed away,” said Henrich, who is originally from Michigan City and now of Nashville, Tennessee. “The show will go on in her memory and to help her family with expenses.”
J.C Covington from Nashville will be second on stage with Dustin Spears of Nashville following him. Spears’ latest single, “She Ain’t Here For Leaving,” is currently charting in the Top 40 on Tennessee’s independent Country Charts and it's generating a serious “buzz” about the artist along Music Row.
Henrich’s Opry Rock Party closes the show and the singer/band leader said he will be sure to include his early 2002 hit, “Whiskey, Guitars and Elvis,” which became a local radio hit when Valparaiso country station Indiana 105 added it to their playlist. Henrich’s latest single, “Kiss It Out,” was released in November 2019 and has sold over 3,000 copies to date. The song has been playing on various radio stations throughout the country and overseas, including spins on Big 95.5.FM, where it’s been heard recently on Chicago’s “Backyard Country” program.
Henrich’s next single is an uptempo remake of the classic Charlie Pride hit, “Kiss An Angel Good Morning.” “I’ve been playing that song for years in my live show and people love it, so I figured it was about time I recorded it,” said Henrich, who generally sticks to recording his own compositions like his previous singles, “Your Superman,” “How Cool Is That,” and the tender love song written for his late wife Karen titled, “You Complete Me.”
A variety of gift baskets and other items will be raffled off at the event and during Henrich’s performance, there will be a very special drawing for a signed guitar that Henrich is bringing up with him from Nashville. “It is signed by Grand Ole Opry member and country star Craig Morgan, and by country music legend, Loretta Lynn, who both signed it especially for this event and to help Shana. The guitar will also be signed by every artist performing for Shana that night and the winner will have their picture taken with all artists performing.”
Tickets are $10 at the door and include a picnic dinner of hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and a soft drink. More will be available for purchase. Call Pam Scott for more info at 219-742-7455.
Henrich’s next home turf performance is scheduled for May 1, when he will bring a stripped-down trio version of Opry Rock Party to The Hobart Art Theatre to share the stage with Johnny Cash tribute group, Folsom. “I’ve been talking with Pete Berwick, who is the group’s Johnny Cash and I think we’re going to have a really good time together at that show. I’m already looking forward to coming back.” More: jimmyhenrich.com and www.facebook.com/JimmyHenrichMusic.
