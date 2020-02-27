Henrich brings the party home to the Region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Henrich’s Opry Rock Party closes the show and the singer/band leader said he will be sure to include his early 2002 hit, “Whiskey, Guitars and Elvis,” which became a local radio hit when Valparaiso country station Indiana 105 added it to their playlist. Henrich’s latest single, “Kiss It Out,” was released in November 2019 and has sold over 3,000 copies to date. The song has been playing on various radio stations throughout the country and overseas, including spins on Big 95.5.FM, where it’s been heard recently on Chicago’s “Backyard Country” program.

Henrich’s next single is an uptempo remake of the classic Charlie Pride hit, “Kiss An Angel Good Morning.” “I’ve been playing that song for years in my live show and people love it, so I figured it was about time I recorded it,” said Henrich, who generally sticks to recording his own compositions like his previous singles, “Your Superman,” “How Cool Is That,” and the tender love song written for his late wife Karen titled, “You Complete Me.”