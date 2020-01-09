• Guitar virtuoso Marco Villarreal will be performing a hometown show with his AC/DC tribute group, Little Lover, this Saturday at the Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St) in downtown Hobart. Little Lover covers the gamut of the hard rockin' Aussie band's classic catalog and includes among its members Scott Hicks on bass, Kofi Baker on drums, Aaron Harris on guitar and Rob Sherrard on vocals. More: facebook.com/xLITTLELOVERx.
• After developing his monthly Acoustic Songwriters Open Mic platform at The Grape & Grain in Homewood, tonight Region music-maker Danny Lemmon begins a new run at Smokey Jo's Cafe (475 W. Burville Road) in Crete. Lemmon noted that when the previous venue changed hands, Smokey Jo's was ready and willing to roll the dice with him on the appeal of original Region music talent. Tonight Lemmon will be joined by local singer-songwriters Carl Leach, Billy Klein and others to start a new "First Thursday" tradition with fellow song crafters. Those wanting to showcase their songs can reach Lemmon at 708-431-0677.
• Veteran and venerable Americana music-maker, Eric Lambert, a longtime fixture of the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland music scene, performs with vocal accompaniment by Char this Sunday at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart from 4-6 p.m. Lambert is the featured artist for the store's weekly live performance broadcast via the "Vintage Lounge" channel heard on the Region Radio app or online at RegionRadio.Live. Lambert is expected to showcase some of the new songs from his forthcoming new album, which is due out this April. Attendance is free for all ages and light refreshments are served. Space is very limited as this series is actually a radio broadcast with a live audience. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219-945-9511.
• Resuming for another year at Valparaiso's Front Porch Music (505 E. Lincolnway) in the music retailer's lower level music lounge is the tradition of the All Ages Open Stage. It continues each and every Thursday evening from 7:30 to 10 p.m. More: 219-464-4700.
• The Region's veteran Americana/folkie, Ron Barany, sings and strums acoustic from 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. Then on Saturday, the venue will be rockin' electric with the classic rock and pop sounds of The High Street Band. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Named after a vintage Billy Paul soul classic, the acoustic duo Me & Mrs. Jones will have "a thing goin' on" this Friday at The Superbowl Lounge inside Final Frame Bowling (218 S. East St.) in Crown Point. More: 219- 661-9015.
• Classic rock trio Sticky Scissors will break out favorites on Saturday when they perform an 8 p.m. show at R-Bar (9521 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland. More: 219-922-8008.
• This Saturday, the Steely Dan tribute group, Brooklyn Charmers, will be the first concert of the new year presented at Acorn Theater (107 Generation Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. It's also the first performance at that venue by the recently formed Brookfield-based quintet that was founded last year by a gifted young man named Colin Peterik. The buzz on these boys is strong. Showtime: 8 p.m. Eastern / $30 general admission tickets. More: Acornlive.org.
• The Lake Effect Band bring the tunes to Buddy & Pal's Place (340 U.S. 30) in Schererville with an 8:30 p.m. show on Saturday. More: 219-865-8377.
• Long-running Region band Orchestrated Chaos has sent the word that they are looking for a new lead vocalist. Those who have the chops to belt out classic, modern and hard rock covers, can reach them to schedule an audition via their FB page at: facebook.com/ORCHESTRATEDCHAOS1 or by calling 219-308-2429.
• Those who still wake up each day hoping to hear "Stairway to Heaven," can find the music of the mighty Zep played on Saturday at Theatre At The Center (1040 Ridge Road) in Munster, where Kashmir will blow the dust of the classic rock gods' vintage catalog during a 7:30pm performance. Tickets: $30. More: theatreatthecenter.com.
• Chris Bolint first came on this writer's radar when I received his excellent "Embers Alive" guitar instrumental album a couple of years ago. More on that CD at chrisbolint.com. While still pursuing his own path in that format and style, Bolint recently started a local acoustic covers project with fellow Region guitarist Billy Cox of the pop-punk band, Zombie Schoolboy. Calling the project, The Juniors, they are starting to pick up steam and have more and more gigs in local venues. Although I have not caught them live yet, these guys are both stellar players, so one might suspect such a pairing of the two will be impressive. Dates at Leroy's Hot Stuff, Bugaboo's Bar & Grill, Anderson Winery and others are coming in the weeks ahead. Get more info at thejuniorsband.com.
• The Memorial Opera House (104 Indiana St.) in Valparaiso looks to be producing more of its own in-house concerts to raise funds for its non-profit MOH Foundation and other charities in 2020. The first being The MegaBeatles on Jan. 18 ($35 tickets). Other MOH shows announced and now on sale are the March 14 show by Eagles tribute Heartache Tonight ($30 tickets) and the March 20 show by Pink Floyd tribute Echoes of Pompeii ($35 tickets). All shows are a 7:30 p.m. start time. More: memorialoperahouse.com or call 219-548-9137.
• Couples in love can start making their plans now for Valentine's Day evening as "The Women of Motown" musical revue has been announced by The Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Songs by The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Martha Reeves, The Supremes and other iconic R&B music legends will come to life once Sheryl Youngblood and her musical crew get their groove going. Opening the show will be the funky sounds of Keith Jackson (cousin of the Jackson family) and his group, Triple Dose. Tickets: $20 advance/$25 day of show. More info: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre and facebook.com/RegionalSpecialEventsShows.
• On the topic of Hobart Art Theatre, Shane Evans, the venue's owner will be the in-studio guest Friday from 1-3 p.m. on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's twice weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Evans will discuss his first year of shows and events at the historic movie theater, now a home for live concerts, as well as what he's got planned for the venue, both in shows and continued renovations. Songs by some artists who played there in 2019, as well as from artists booked there in 2020, will be injected into the show. Tune in at 89.1FM locally or stream in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.