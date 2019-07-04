The annual Highland Fourth of July Summer Fest kicked off Wednesday at Main Square Park with carnival rides, food and craft vendors, and live entertainment. Tonight’s stage line-up is blues heavy with guitarist/keyboardist Jamie M. Harrison (1 p.m.), The Corey Dennison Blues Duo (3 p.m.), Brigitte Purdy Blues Trio (5 p.m.), Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield & The Mannish Boyz (7 p.m.), with Jack Whittle & James Gedda closing out.
“Tribute Night” on July 4 finds things kicking off with the Latin guitar stylings of David Sanchez and the Soundz of Santana (5 p.m.), teaming up with Ozzy/Sabbath tribute Blizzard of Ozz, and the hard rockin’ sounds of AC/DC tribute Bonfire.
The last two days of talent at the Gazebo Stage feature Stop.Drop.Rewind (1 p.m.) and the Sapphire Kids Dance Troupe (2:15 p.m.), hometown Highland rock band Dyllyngyr (2:45 p.m.) along with a Police K9 demonstration by Hobart officers (4 p.m.). That will be followed by sets from Americana/Celtic group, Switchback, the Allman Brothers tribute act. Midnight Rider, and the always bombastic M&R Rush closing the show (9-10:30 p.m.)
All good things come to an end and Highland Fest is no exception with colorful local talents – Folklorico Dancers, Sill Safari Animals, and HGS Students from Highland -- starting off the event’s designated “Family Day.” After that, will be Dave Rudolf’s British Re-Invasion (3:30 p.m.), R&B favorites Say Yes (5:15 p.m.), and stepping up as Highland’s final 2019 festival band will be the Mr. Funnyman Band (7:30 p.m.).
MUSIC NOTES
• Mr. Funnyman Band will host a dance party on Saturday as the band plays covers ranging from Presley and Prince to Pink Floyd as the headline artist at Bulldog Park Pavilion (183 S. West St.) in Crown Point. Funnyman hits the stage at 8:15 p.m., following an opening set by guitarist, keyboardist and vocalist Jamie M. Harrison. Then on Wednesday, the style changes as Bulldog Park kicks into country mode with singer/songwriters James Gedda and Nate Venturelli, along with the Region’s top bluegrass/country boys, The Original Hazzard County Band.
• On Sunday, three bands - Chronic Flannel (hip-hop/R&B), Indika Reggae (reggae), and Rick Lindy & The Wild Ones (oldies/classic rock) - will be performing between 3:30 and 10 p.m. on Sunday for a special holiday installment of the 2019 Portage Summer Music Series of free concerts at Founders Square Park (6300 Central Ave.) in Portage. Then three days later, celebrity impersonator John Truncali will perform his high-energy tribute to Tom Jones on Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Woodland Park. While Truncali will focus on Jones for the evening, his audience will catch him doing faithful covers of such stars as Engelbert, Elvis and some of the Rat Pack legends. More on both shows, contact the Portage Parks Dept. at: 219-762-1675 or portagemusic.com.
• There’s no show tonight, but the classic rock songs of the late Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers will be heard next week as Petty tribute band, Southern Accents perform at the next installment of the 2019 Wicker Memorial Park Tribute Concert Series (Ridge Road & U.S. 41) in Highland on July 11 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets for the 21 and older performance are $7. More: 219-932-2530 (ext 324).
• The Lake Effect Band will be dishing out classic rock covers from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Finnegan's Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. More: 219- 865-9896.
• The Big Boppers - John Falstrom (bass), Frank Anastos (guitar/vocals), and Dennis Leahy (drums) -- rock the house every Friday night at Mama And Me Pizza (18219 Dixie Highway) in Homewood, from 7 to 10 p.m. The trio add blues vocalist Deb Seitz on Sundays for their now weekly performance at Ryan’s Pub (7928 W. Lincoln Hwy.)
• It’s a night of classic rock on Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter when 14th & Lincoln performs an 8 p.m. show, followed on Saturday by a second helping of rock by The Johnny V Trio at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Guitarist/vocalist Steve Villagran will give a 6 p.m. solo acoustic performance at The Sandbar Grill (13118 Lake Shore Drive) in Cedar Lake on Friday. More: 219-374-5777 or thesandbargrill.com.
• The Brian Carmona Band performs a 9 p.m. show of covers that mix Southern Rock, Blues and even a little Grunge into its high energy sets on Friday at The Thirsty Beaver (5599 127th St.) in Crestwood. More: 708- 239-1108 or thirstybeaverpubandgrub.com.
Those “born in the USA” may want to cruise just over the state line to Acorn Theatre in Michigan on Friday to catch the truly impressive Bruce Springsteen tribute group, “Born In The USA,” featuring Matt Ryan from the Las Vegas “Legends” rockin’ out as “The Boss.” More: acornlive.com.
• The Strings Beyond Description Band will be pickin' in the park on Friday around 6 p.m. at The Founders Square Market (6300 Founders Square) in Portage. The quartet plays old time Americana music styles from folk and bluegrass, to even a little rock 'n' roll. More: 219-762-1675 or inportageparks.com.
• The LOFS staff are taking tonight off to enjoy the holiday, but the July 11 installment of "Lakes of Four Seasons Summer Concert Series" will feature the ‘70s and ‘80s pop and rock covers of Breaking Dawn 6:30 to 9 p.m. Lawn chairs or blankets are suggested as this is an on the lawn concert; BYOB coolers welcome. Cost: $5 per carload parking, otherwise free to attend.
• Joseph “Mojo” Morganfield & The Mannish Boyz have been added on as a very special guest to the Paul Rodgers & Bad Company concert line up on July 19 at Wolf Lake for Festival of the Lakes. The NWI resident will present a mostly acoustic, stripped down “front porch blues” style of set at 6 p.m. to open the show. Also performing on the same bill at 7 p.m. will be Chicago’s bluesy rock group, The Empty Pockets. More: festivalofthelakes.com.