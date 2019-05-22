Options for Region music fans will soon be plentiful as the local community festivals start popping up and the community concert series sponsored by various municipalities get into full swing.
Many of those will be addressed and previewed in this column over the months ahead, beginning this week with Highland's Summer Music & Market Series at Main Square Park. The series kicks off this Saturday with iconic regional vocal group The Spaniels Forever, and special acoustic guest James Gedda. Music starts weekly at 5 p.m. and attendance is free for all ages.
Rooted in the early 1950s when they literally sang under streetlamps and in the hallways of Gary Roosevelt High School, The Spaniels Forever are still anchored by 84-year-old bass singer Billy Shelton. The group brings a sense of nostalgia to the stage while blending doo-wop, Motown and other R&B classics into its energetic live set.
James Gedda is an Americana/Country artist from Northwest Indiana currently promoting his first original music CD "Thick As Thieves." Gedda's powerful and deep vocals will appeal to fans of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, John Prine and Steve Earle, all artists he tends to cover in his live show. More: JamesGedda.com.
The 12-week series of live shows presented by The Highland Parks & Recreation Department will run through Aug. 24, taking breaks on July 6 for the town's Fourth of July Festival and July 27 and Aug. 3 when the park hosts its summer community musical production, "Willy Wonka". Each Saturday of the series starts at 5 p.m. with an acoustic artist, followed by a headline band performance at 6:15 p.m. Styles and genres change from week to week and include blues, Dixieland, classic rock, alternative rock, R&B/Dance and even Polka.
MUSIC NOTES
• LaPorte's Arts In The Park -- a weekly Thursday night series of free 7 p.m. concerts featuring a wide array of musical styles and genres, begins on June 6 with the rockabilly roots sound of Junior & The Igniters, and runs through Aug. 7. Upcoming shows will feature The Aftermath Band, Jordans & James and P.T. & the Cruisers. Find the full schedule for these family friendly shows now posted at: artsintheparklaporte.com.
• The Cousin Dave Jam Band dishes out blues, classic rock, country and Southern rock from 7-11 p.m. this Friday at The Lowell Town Pub (214 E. Commercial Ave.) in Lowell. More: 219-690-1947.
• No need to wait until the weekend for live music in the Region. Mondays are rockin' in a variety of places. Among them -- Tinker's Den (2513 Highway Ave.) in downtown Highland hosts a weekly acoustic open mic; Jack Whittle & The Disclaimers host the weekly Blue Mondays at Finnegan's Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer; and Neil Allesee performs a solo acoustic show from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Knuckleheads Sports Bar-Grill (204 W. Barker Ave.) in Michigan City.
• The rock sounds of Acoustically Speaking -- drummer Mitch Barnes, bassist Eric Shade and guitarists Jason Edwards and Jamie Morando -- will be found this Saturday at Growlers (2816 Highway Ave.) in downtown Highland for a 9 p.m. show. More: 219-924-0245.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the blues rock of The Corey Dennison Band on Friday at 8 p.m., followed on Saturday by blues rock band Hard Knocks at 9 p.m. On Sunday, Northwest Indiana guitar virtuoso Marco Villarreal will perform a 7 p.m. show with special invited guests. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• For the last several years, the eclectic Rockopelli Music Festival has become a summer music tradition in NWI. It will be again, only event founder/producer Joel Ratajack is moving the fest from Highland's Main Square Gazebo, where it has been the last couple of years, to a new site. This year, Rockopelli happens on June 15 at Central Park (just north of downtown on Broad Street) in Griffith. Among the acts schedule are The Crawpuppies, Dirtymac, Fay Ray and Today's Trade with more acts to be announced. More: rockopellifest.org.
• Northwest Indiana guitarist Chris Bolint will be opening the show for guitar virtuoso Paul Gilbert at Reggies Rock Club (2105 S. State St.) in Chicago on May 28 at 7 p.m. Bolint will share support status on that concert bill with another regional guitar god, Kevin M. Buck (of Blizzard of Ozz fame). Both local six-stringers will be performing original songs from their respective solo albums. Tickets are $20 for the 17 and older show. More: reggieslive.com/show/paul-gilbert.
• Set your recorder to catch Crown Point resident Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield and his group The Mannish Boyz performing live on the WGN-TV News program on June 7 at 9 a.m., just a few hours before they rock the Front Porch Stage at the Chicago Blues Fest at 3:30 p.m. at Millennium Park (201 E. Randolph St.) in Chicago. More: josephymojomorganfield.com.
• This Friday afternoon Stewart Copeland, drummer and co-founder of the 1980s rock band, The Police, will guest at noon on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Stewart will talk about his soon to be released documentary -- "Everyone Stares: The Police Inside Out" -- dropping on the public May 31 on Digital, Blu-Ray, DVD formats. The film is largely footage that Stewart himself shot with his handy 8mm camera purchased on their first major tour of America.
• At 7 p.m. on Tuesday (5/28), the "Midwest BEAT" radio program welcomes guitarist Bryan Christensen to the program. Christensen is the founder and the resident Jimmy Page of No Quarter (facebook.com/LiveNQLZL), a nationally touring Led Zeppelin tribute group performing May 31 at The House of Blues (329 N. Dearborn Ave.) in Chicago. Lakeshore Public Radio streams live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.