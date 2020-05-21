Hip-Hoppin' Kids' Collection: Rappers release first album for children

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fans of rap music and the theatrical arts have been familiar with the works of The Q Brothers Collective for the past two decades.

The group regularly blends hip-hop and rap musical styles within reinterpreted versions of classic stories and shows. They've been bringing "The Q Brothers Christmas Carol" to Chicago Shakespeare Theater since 2013 and struck a hit with their energetic and unique rendition.

Now, The Q Brothers Collective is bringing something new to fans and their families. The group has recently released its first kids' album titled "Buggin'!"

The Q Brothers Collective is made up of brothers GQ and JQ along with Jackson Doran and Postell Pringle.

"The album really started to come together last fall," said JQ. He said they were also working on other projects and when the pandemic hit, they decided to go ahead and complete the album.

"We thought it was a good time to put it out because parents were at home with their kids," he said. JQ added it's not the usual kids' album that "sounds" like a kids' album. He said they wanted to "bridge the gap" between generations with this work.