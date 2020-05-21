Hip-Hoppin' Kids' Collection: Rappers release first album for children

Fans of rap music and the theatrical arts have been familiar with the works of The Q Brothers Collective for the past two decades.
The group regularly blends hip-hop and rap musical styles within reinterpreted versions of classic stories and shows. They've been bringing "The Q Brothers Christmas Carol" to Chicago Shakespeare Theater since 2013 and struck a hit with their energetic and unique rendition.
Now, The Q Brothers Collective is bringing something new to fans and their families. The group has recently released its first kids' album titled "Buggin'!"
The Q Brothers Collective is made up of brothers GQ and JQ along with Jackson Doran and Postell Pringle.
"The album really started to come together last fall," said JQ. He said they were also working on other projects and when the pandemic hit, they decided to go ahead and complete the album.
"We thought it was a good time to put it out because parents were at home with their kids," he said. JQ added it's not the usual kids' album that "sounds" like a kids' album. He said they wanted to "bridge the gap" between generations with this work.
"And people who grew up listening to Hip-Hop are now parents," he said, adding the album will also appeal to parents. JQ, who is the father of 3 children, said they wanted to offer a vibe featuring a lot of the music they grew up listening to but also have it "be safe to play for kids."
GQ said the kids' album really had its roots in much of what they've done on theatrical stages in the last 20 years.
"We've been performing a workshop on teaching kids how to rap at Lollapallooza for the past 15 years," GQ said. They've also performed workshops and other works at Austin City Limits.
"It's really a family album," JQ said, about "Buggin!. Songs included on the record include "Get Weird," "Lemonade" and Talkin' Trash."
"I'm really looking forward to the reaction on multigenerational levels," GQ said.
Song topics on the album are varied, the brothers said.
"We wanted to keep it diverse," GQ said. "We always strive to be as inclusive as possible yet as unique as possible," he added. The album also features some of The Q Brothers' children as well as other young voices and several guest artists.
The Q Brothers, who hail from Chicago, came up with their first theatrical project in the late '90s. Chicagoans were exposed to the brothers' unique spin on classics when they brought their "The Bomb-Itty of Errors" to Chicago's Royal George Theatre in 2001.
"Q Brothers Christmas Carol" won a Joseph Jefferson Award for Outstanding New Musical and Outstanding Ensemble.
The album "Buggin!" is available via iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Amazon and other platforms. Visit qbrothersofficial.com for more information.
