Thanks to songwriter Don McLean and his 1971 hit, "American Pie," Feb. 3, 1959 has become known as "the day the music died." It was on that date, a small engine plane crashed into an Iowa cornfield killing three of the era's most popular rock 'n' roll stars and forever changing the trajectory of rock 'n' roll music.

The crash killed three rising rockers of the era -- Richie Valens, J.P Richardson (aka "The Big Bopper"), and the brightest star on rock music's horizon at the time, Buddy Holly.

Friday marks the 64th anniversary of that tragic plane crash. Holly's music will come alive that night at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) as Kenny James & Rave On deliver a 7 p.m. tribute of hits and history. Doors open 6 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance/$25 at door. More: brickartlive.com.

"This show reminds audiences of the tremendous impact Buddy had on popular music around the globe during his short life, and underscores his tremendous and enduring legacy," James said. "We do all the expected hits, but also add in some deeper cuts from Buddy's incredible catalog, and I share a little history about the man and his songs."

A former native of Hessville, James grew up playing in Region bars. As "Buddy Holly," James has toured across the country, even doing residencies in such top entertainment hubs as Branson, Missouri; Pigeon Forge, Tenn. and Las Vegas.

Holly was the first chart topping white artist in rock 'n' roll to write, produce and perform his own music, blazing a trail artists have since followed.

Holly's influence is broad and wide-reaching. "It's So Easy," "That'll Be The Day, " "Peggy Sue," and "Not Fade Away" are among many Holly songs famously covered over the years by generations of artists.

Kenny James last performed in Northwest Indiana in 2018. "We've all had a rough few years, so it's been great being able to get back out there and revving up this rock 'n' roll machine. We look forward to entertaining everyone and to meeting them after the show."

Bob Marley Birthday Celebrated

Another late, great musical icon will be remembered tonight, as Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) hosts a "Bob Marley Birthday Celebration" to honor the reggae icon who would be turning 78 on Feb. 6, had he not died of cancer at the age of 36 in 1981.

Chef Teddian Jackson, the owner of the fine dining eatery specializing in authentic Jamaican cuisine, is honoring the island music legend whose image hangs in the dining room. Jackson grew up in Jamaica and has always loved the music of Marley and other reggae artists, which play daily in the restaurant.

Bob Marley and his band The Wailers is the artist credited by most music historians and music media, with introducing reggae music to mainstream American audiences.

Live music, including Marley classics, will be performed by the front man and namesake of Chicago's Hurricane Reggae Band in Montego Bay's intimate music room. Because the stage area is small, Hurricane will do a stripped down solo performance, but Jackson plans to have the full Hurricane Band back this summer for the restaurant's 6th Anniversary parking lot party.

Aside from the live music, there will be a special adult beverage created in Marley's memory for tonight's event, and patrons will have opportunities to win Bob Marley vinyl, CDs and other items in free drawings. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

Hard Rock Happenings

East Coast-based tribute group -- Van Halen Nation -- erupts on stage this Friday at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage inside Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary. They focus on the David Lee Roth-era of Van Halen's career.

Northwest Indiana's rising country star Nate Venturelli and his band return by popular demand to play a mix of his original songs and some tasty covers from artists the singer/songwriter/guitarist admires. Venturelli's original homage to his grandfather, "Union Man," has put him on the radar in a big way throughout the greater Midwest and in Nashville, where his live dates have been drawing in new fans.

Free live blues is on the menu at the casino's Council Oak Bar Stage. Sharon Lewis performs Friday before things get "hot" Saturday with Mississippi Heat.

A red hot double bill of blues has been added. Louisiana guitar-slinger Kenny Wayne Shepherd will perform March 17 on the casino's Hard Rock Live! stage, while on the road with his "The Trouble Is…25th Anniversary Tour." Making the date more exciting is opener Samantha Fish. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

MUSIC NOTES

· Ed Strudes & Friends rock out at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter on Friday, with Grateful Dead-rooted jam band Dead To Rights returning Saturday. Music starts both nights at 8 p.m. Sunday is the weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" from 7-10 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

· Singer/guitarist Jack Cunningham performs acoustic tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. Northwest Indiana's 1960s icons, Oscar & The Majestics dish garage rock songs from their glory days with a selection of covers on Friday at 8:30 p.m., followed on Saturday by party rockers NAWTY. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

· Drummer Kofi Baker brings his new musical tribute to his famous dad -- Ginger Baker -- to Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan on Friday. The group, Cream Faith, covers the music of Cream and Blind Faith, mixed with a handful of classic covers from the same era. Showtime 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Tickets: $35 and $60.

On Saturday, Acorn welcomes back American roots-rockers The Waydown Wanderers, a 5-piece band utilizing vintage instruments and great vocal harmonies. Will appeal to fans of the Avett Brothers and Mumford & Sons. Showtime 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Tickets: $25 and $50. More: acornlive.org.

· Promoter/comedian Susana Rodriguez returns to Hobart with her "Chicagoland Stand-Up Comedy" series to Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.). This time the laughs come courtesy of headliner Anthony Bonazzo, with support from Alicia Molina, John McCombs, Victoria Vincent, Kristen Carnes and Khalell Farooqie. Tickets: $20 and up. All ages - parental discretion advised. More: brickartlive.com.

· Attention Blues Fans! Chicago's Delmark Records (delmarkrecords.com) begins its 75th anniversary year this weekend. The world premiere 70th anniversary kicks off Saturday with a live- stream 8 p.m. concert from Al Larson Prairie Center for The Arts in Schaumburg. Tickets are $20. Performing are Mike Wheeler Band with Demetria Taylor; Dave Weld & The Imperial Flames with Pierre Lacocque (from Mississippi Heat); and Dave Specter Band with Jimmy Burns. Tickets: boxoffice.mandolin.com.

Other Delmark notables perform this weekend at Hey Nonny's (10 S. Vail Ave.) in Arlington Heights. On Saturday, it's Mud Morganfield, eldest son of Muddy Waters with special guest, Studebaker John. On Sunday, the Delmark All-Star Band performs with Jimmy Burns and Sharon Lewis. Music at 7:30 p.m. both nights. More: 224-202-0750 or heynonny.com.

· Singer Jim Hillegonds and guitarist Peyton Walter, who respectively portray Bon Scott and Angus Young on stage in the Chicago Bonfire tribute to AC/DC, guest live in-studio Sunday on WIMS-AM/FM radio program, "Needle Drop," airing 6-9 p.m. Central on AM-1420, 106.7FM and 95.1FM. Live stream at wimsradio.com and via the Tune In App.

Walter and Hillegonds stop next at Lakeshore Public Radio (89.1FM) studio in Merrillville on Tuesday, to guest on "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Chicago Bonfire will perform their 23rd anniversary concert on Feb. 18 at Hobart Art Theater with special guests Blizzard of Ozz (Ozzy tribute) and The Kevin M. Buck Band. Stream live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.