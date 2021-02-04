Hobart native picked to break big in 2021

Back in 2017, Hobart native Omar Apolonio Velasco uploaded his original tune "Ugotme" to the Spotify playlist and made it to the platform's "Fresh Finds" playlist ultimately generating millions of streams.

A year later, under the name Omar Apollo, he released an EP of tracks that were recorded in the attic of his Hobart home. Today, the now 23-year-old Hobart High School graduate, who sings in both English and Spanish, has a major record deal (Warner Bros.), has relocated to California, has two EPs of original compositions ("Stereo" and "Friends"), and has witnessed his fan base grow exponentially since the late 2020 release of his new album, "Apolonio."

There's also that live concert on the grounds of Paisley Park in Minnesota, notable because Apollo said Prince was a huge influence on why he turned to music and why he has chosen music and production as a career. Other strong influences on young Omar included funk masters George Clinton and Bootsy Collins. Collins helped remix "Stayback," a featured track from the album.

Just as the world was discovering this vibrant young R&B/Soul talent, COVID-19 shut down the music business. But that didn't stop Apollo. The February edition of Entertainment Weekly listed Omar Apollo as one of the "10 Rising Stars of 2021." The 10 chosen talents are predicted to "break big" and "make waves" in the coming months.