Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte will present the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra in concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The concert will be held at LaPorte Civic Auditorium. The orchestra is directed by associate conductor and interim artistic director Charles Steck.
Special guest artists for the show will be Mayor Mark and Mrs. Laura Krentz, Cripple Creek, Donna M. Mitchell and The Singing Company of LaPorte County's Children's Chorus, directed by Matthew Nelson.
Proceeds of the show will benefit Healthy Children initiatives of the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte. FYI: Visit holidaypopslaporte.org.