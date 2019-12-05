Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra is preparing to kick off the holiday season with its annual production of seasonal favorites.
Holiday Pops will be performed Dec. 11 through 13 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church in Merrillville.
"There are many new pieces on the program that I hope our patrons and friends will enjoy and will find moving," said Kirk Muspratt, conductor of the symphony. The show combines a variety of tunes from fun, sing-along selections to more solemn and traditional songs.
"There are several pieces that we have never offered our audiences before," Muspratt said, adding among the first-time pieces are "Love One Another," "Beautiful Savior," "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands" and "Indodana," which is a South African piece sung in South African dialect.
Among other songs on the list are "Jingle Bells," "Deck the Halls," "Sleigh Ride," "Jolly Old St. Nicholas," "The 12 Days of Christmas" and others.
Muspratt said it's always important to include a mix of tunes on the program so there's something for everyone.
"There will be parts of the concert that hopefully will surprise people and perhaps make them laugh and hopefully make them smile," Muspratt said.
The conductor said the seasonal concert will also hopefully help people "feel attached to the people around them and attached to members of the community.
"There may also be some aspects of the concert that I hope might help them delve into their hopes, their beliefs or their hearts as human beings."
Along with the orchestra, other performers on the concert roster will be The Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus, which is directed by Nancy Menk, Plum Grove Strings and the Crown Point High School Choir.
Muspratt said The Auditorium at Living Hope Church is an ideal venue for the holiday show.
"The hall is extremely intimate...Each patron can see and hear our musicians up close and personal. The hall is welcoming and has a great feeling to it all around," he said.
"The sound of the orchestra, soloists and chorus are right there in the way that the most wonderful old halls in Europe were designed to be," Muspratt said.
The conductor said he's always happy to include school groups and young performers on the concert bill for Holiday Pops and other shows the symphony does.
"My favorite part of any program that we do is when there are young people from our Region that are involved in the concert...Any time that the orchestra can promote music education and any time that we can feature the young people of Northwest Indiana, this is my favorite part of any concert."
