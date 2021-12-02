Holiday shows begin to usher in the season

The group's manager Barbara Weigand said the repertoire has been updated a bit for the 2021 season, but still includes some of the fan favorites of past "Dark Side" tours, including the incredible mash-ups of "Silent Night/Sounds of Silence" and "Dance of the Sugarplum Fairies/Enter Sandman," along with a few of their own compositions.

Recently added to open for Friday's Art Theater show is internationally-renown Spanish guitarist Bryan Lubeck. Although Michigan-based, Lubeck (bryanlubeck.com) has toured the world behind his catalog of award-winning albums, which includes the "We Three Strings" compilation album from which he will perform a few holiday songs in this weekend's set, along with a few new selections from his newly released album, "Midnight Sun." Tickets start at $20 with VIP seating options. Showtime: 7 p.m. More: brickartlive.com

Classical Blast will also bring the "Dark Side of the Yule" show to the stage of The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan on Sunday for a 6 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Central performance with no opening act. All tickets are $25. All patrons must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test and face masks are mandatory. More: acornlive.org.