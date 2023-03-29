Elvis Costello & The Imposters are embarking on a summer tour and the group is headed to the Region to entertain.

The tour “We're All Going On A Summer Holiday,” which is produced by Live Nation, has Elvis Costello & The Imposters coming to The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond on June 23. Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets will open for Costello.

The Imposters are comprised of Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas, Davey Faragher along with guitarist Charlie Sexton. After being sidelined by the pandemic, like all musicians, Costello hit the road once again in 2021 as Elvis Costello & The Layabouts.

Tickets for the shows on this upcoming tour, including the Hammond appearance, go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. on ElvisCostello.com.

Prior to the summer tour, Costello will play two shows at the Byron Bay Bluesfest in Australia, three nights at Sydney Opera House and a concert at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne.

The "We're All Going On A Summer Holiday " tour begins June 7 in Vancouver, BC and will feature 23 dates.

Costello's latest album release is “The Songs of Bacharach & Costello,” which is a 4-CD, 2-LP box-set. The album celebrates his three decades partnership of writing with Bacharach, who passed away on Feb. 8.

Through the years, the English superstar musician, who is married to pianist/songstress Diana Krall, has racked up a variety of hits including"She," "Oliver's Army," "Everyday I Write The Book," "Pump It Up," "Accidents Will Happen," "Peace, Love And Understanding," "Watching The Detectives," "Alison" and more.

Among tour dates for Elvis Costello & The Imposters are June 10, Bend, Oregon; June 11, Reno, Nevada; June 13, San Francisco, California; June 16, Los Angeles, Calif.; June 17, Las Vegas, Nev.; June 18, Phoenix, Ariz.; June 20, Oklahoma City, OK.; June 24, Milwaukee Summerfest; June 25, Nashville, Tenn.; Jun 28, Rochester Hills, Michigan; July 6, Boston, Mass.; July 8, Syracuse, New York; July 9, Baltimore, Maryland; July 12, New York City and July 14, Philadelphia, Penn.

For more information on Costello and for concert tickets, visit ElvisCostello.com.

