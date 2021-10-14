Homeless animals roll the dice at Hard Rock

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 West 29th Ave. ) in Gary is hosting an animal "Adopt-A-Thon" in partnership with the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana and Gary Animal Control on Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the southeast corner of the Hard Rock parking lot.

Many of the animals in the care of the shelters are rolling the dice in hopes of winning themselves forever homes this weekend as the casino steps up to help its city's animal rescuers in their mission. People can stop by and meet a variety of cats, dogs and puppies while enjoying live music. If the chemistry is right and one finds a potential new best friend, they can fill out adoption applications on the spot. If the applications are approved, they might even be able to take their forever friends home the same day.

According to Jamie Harris, Vice President of Hard Rock Northern Indiana’s Security and Parking, “We’ve stationed the event in the southeast corner of our parking lot, at the corner of 29th and Burr Streets, to allow easy access and exit to the event. It should be a fun added attraction for our Saturday visitors.”