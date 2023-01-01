Honoring the King: Elvis tribute show comes to Hard Rock Live

Just in time for the King of Rock 'n' Roll's birthday, an exuberant show takes to the stage of Hard Rock Live in Gary.

The Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular will be presented at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary on Jan. 6. A variety of performers will star in the show which honors the late music icon Elvis Presley. (Elvis' birthday is Jan. 8.)

"This is our first official show of the new year," said Shawn Klush, one of the tribute artists starring in the show. Klush performs as concert Elvis, celebrating the singer's touring years and Vegas era during the '70s. Klush was named the first Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Klush said he and the other performers are looking forward to entertaining at Hard Rock Live. He added it's a fitting show for the Hard Rock, as the casino and venue pay tribute to rock's pioneers and superstars. Elvis, Klush said, made such a huge impact on the world that audiences will always be happy to celebrate him.

"That guy had it all," Klush said. "He had good lucks, talent, charisma - You call it and Elvis had it in some form."

The Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular Birthday Edition features different eras of Presley. Audiences will see the early years with a rockabilly theme, the military years, Comeback Special time period and the movie and concert years.

Starring in the show, along with Klush, will be Moses Snow, who performs as young Elvis and Ryan Pelton, who performs songs from the military years and "Comeback Special" Elvis. Also performing in the concert will be The Blackwood Quartet, The Fabulous Ambassadors and The Nashville Dreams.

Klush, who is from Pennsylvania, said he was schooled in Elvis' music at a young age.

"My father was a DJ during the '60s. By the time I was born, I had every Elvis record there was," he said, laughing. "I grew up listening to this stuff."

Klush said he's grateful for the opportunities he's had because of his career as an Elvis tribute artist.

"I've seen so much of the world because of Elvis Presley," he said.

The show, Klush said, celebrates Elvis in a great way. The performers in this concert tastefully and passionately help bring Elvis' music to the masses again every time they entertain. "We're paying homage to the man, his great talent and that he was a great humanitarian," Klush said.