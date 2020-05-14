Hot Country Knights cash in on '90s nostalgia

Douglason: TV producers out there in Hollyweird are stealing our ideas. Everyone knows my nickname is the Cougar King. Tiger King, what’s that? I’m the Cougar King. I’ve always preferred my gals to be a little bit older and wiser in the sheets.

AP: You’ve been touring with Dierks Bentley for years. Why put out an album now?

Douglason: People are buying into the Knights finally. We’re not selling out. This is our chance to cash in finally. All these guys have learned from us over the years. You name it, anybody with long hair or used to have long hair. Lots of these guys cut their hair off in the back because they didn’t want to give credit where credit is due.

AP: Are some of your songs too sexual for country radio?

Douglason: Our songs are very straight ahead. They are only sexual if you think they are. A song like ‘You Make It Hard’ with Terri Clark, she does it make it hard for me to leave the room. Always been that way. I walk a little hunched over when I see her. I don’t think our lyrics are suggestive at all and anybody that thinks that needs to check their country music history. There's always been Conway Twitty.