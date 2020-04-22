Ides honor COVID-19 heroes in music video

In the light of the "new normal" of social distancing and huddling around the homestead, Chicago native and Grammy Award-winner, Jim Peterik has reached out to share a special video of his popular 1992 song, "Spirit Of Chicago." It's been newly performed by his group, The Ides of March, along with the talents of several famous "friends."
"Spirit of Chicago is a song that brings together some of Chicago's finest musical talent all for one reason -- to celebrate the spirit of this great city," said Peterik. "The time for this song doing its job to uplift and unite is here and the Ides and our dear friends couldn't be happier about the strong response we've been getting from our labor of love. Here's to the unwavering Spirit of Chicago."
This moving video features images of classic Chicago landmarks, along with photos that embody the spirit of those Chicagoans currently on the front lines in the fight against the Coronavirus. These images include real life heroes -- doctors, nurses, EMTs, CFD firefighters, CFD police, city leaders, the Army Corps of Engineers, and regular citizens who are doing their part in the battle. The musical performance features a cavalcade of great Chicago-based guest artists, including Dennis De Young (formerly of Styx), Cathy Richardson of Jefferson Starship, Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick, NW Indiana's own David Carl and assorted others. View it free at: https://youtu.be/QJuGvv3nyD4.
JAVIER CRUZ: A Great Region Talent Lost
News hit the regional music community that former Skafish band keyboardist Javier Cruz, age 69, passed away on April 19 although details of his death were not known at press time. Cruz was a phenomenal keyboardist, vocalist, and one of the best when it came to synthesizers. His contributions to any band he was part of were undeniable.
Jim Skafish described Cruz's playing as "improvisational jazz noise synthesizers." "What I mean by that, is Javier could improvise melody on synthesizer and at the same time, improvise noise, combining the two in a sonic force that was featured on many Skafish recordings," he said. "He was on both of my albums for IRS Records, toured Europe and the U.S. with me, and was in the 'Urgh: A Music War' (film documentary) as well. Our touring included shows with The Police, XTC, UB40, English Beat, Squeeze, Iggy Pop, The Stranglers, and others. Javier was highly intelligent and a brilliant musician on multiple levels," Skafish said.
The first "Skafish" album was recently re-mastered and re-issued earlier this year after being lost to fans for decades. Cruz's contributions to the group's transformative and pioneering punk/angst-fueled sound is heard throughout that groundbreaking album.
Aside from being an intricate part of the Skafish sound and show, Cruz is well remembered for his own synth-driven dance band, Life, which he formed in the late 1970s and continued on and off over the decades with various incarnations. He also was musical director for the regional show band, Sal Fortunado & His Fabulous Sting Rays.
Among other musical projects and adventures over the years by the South East Side of Chicago native, was touring and recording with iconic jazz/rock drummer Buddy Miles; and doing session work on many TV and radio commercials, for the likes of The Gap, Jovan, Blaupukt Radio, and other big clients. His playing was also featured on the "Sneak Previews" program once hosted by late film critics Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel.
Not just a music maker, Cruz was also a music educator. Cruz retired from Jane Addams Elementary school in 2018, where he was the technology coordinator. Prior to working at Jane Addams, Cruz was the director of the South Chicago Suzuki Music Program in the 1980s and beyond, where he impacted the lives of many children through teaching them to play the piano. Cruz's impact will be felt for years to come through the students with whom he shared his knowledge and love of music.
MUSIC NOTES:
• The Acorn Theatre in Three Oaks, Michigan has been doing some great streaming concerts to keep connected with their venue's patrons, but they are looking forward to getting their doors open and their stage rocking. That is underscored by the push foward with "The Acorn's 8th annual Singer/Songwriter Competition," for cash and prizes. Among the prizes is a performing opportunity at the prestigious music room. Judges will select finalists from entries sent in by Midwest-based music artists that are received by the April 30 deadline. The top 8 chosen artists will be notified by May 14 and will perform in the finals at The Acorn on July 16. Cost to enter: $25 for 3 original songs. Complete rules and entry form is found at AcornLive.org.
In the meantime, the Acorn's live streaming series continues tonight at 8pm Eastern/7pm Central via their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/AcornTheater) with a live performance by singer/songwriter, Mark Dawson, a native of Chicago who is currently lead vocalist and bass player for the classic rock touring group, The Grass Roots, and is also an independent recording artist.
• In compliance with Indiana Governor Holcomb’s directive to “shelter-in-place” through May 1, and in anticipation of possible extensions of that date, Theatre at the Center (TATC) in Munster has postponed its April/May run of the Pulitzer Prize winning play, “Talley’s Folly.” The production will be rescheduled to next year. In addition, both TATC and the Center for Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) are suspending all public events and performances through June 30. Patrons should continue to visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com and CVPA.org for updates.
• L.A.-based songwriter/performer Marina V. who has a NW Indiana fan base through annual concerts at Valparaiso's Chicago Street Theatre, has released a 12-song acoustic album featuring guest musician Dan Navarro on her treatment of his early hit, "We Belong" (made famous by Pat Benatar), and Jim "Kimo" West of the Weird Al Yankovic band on "Cold Cold Winter." "Because people are struggling now and I never want lack of money to prevent people from enjoying my music, this album is available for free, with donations optional: www.marinav.com/album/1543201/in-v-minor. Marina also continues her thrice weekly, free online concerts -- Tuesdays (9 p.m. CST) Thursdays (10:30 p.m. CST) and Sundays (2:30 p.m. CST) -- at twitch.tv/MarinaVmusic.
• On Tuesday (4/28) at 7 p.m. Doug "Cosmo" Clifford will be the call-in musical guest on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's twice weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." The Rock And Roll Hall of Famer was the drummer and co-founder of the iconic swamp-rock band, Creedence Clearwater Revival. Clifford will chat about his newly reissued 1985 solo album of self-written tunes, "Magic Window," and selections from it will be featured during the interview. Stream live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.
