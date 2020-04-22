Ides honor COVID-19 heroes in music video

Among other musical projects and adventures over the years by the South East Side of Chicago native, was touring and recording with iconic jazz/rock drummer Buddy Miles; and doing session work on many TV and radio commercials, for the likes of The Gap, Jovan, Blaupukt Radio, and other big clients. His playing was also featured on the "Sneak Previews" program once hosted by late film critics Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel.

Not just a music maker, Cruz was also a music educator. Cruz retired from Jane Addams Elementary school in 2018, where he was the technology coordinator. Prior to working at Jane Addams, Cruz was the director of the South Chicago Suzuki Music Program in the 1980s and beyond, where he impacted the lives of many children through teaching them to play the piano. Cruz's impact will be felt for years to come through the students with whom he shared his knowledge and love of music.

MUSIC NOTES: