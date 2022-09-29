Idol alum Haley Reinhart brings tour to Region

Retro-pop singer and actor Haley Reinhart brings her unique blending of musical styles to the Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart tonight for a 7 p.m. concert, the latest stop on her ongoing national "Off The Ground Tour."

Platinum-selling Reinhart is an artist that is not defined by "genre" as her sound is influenced and informed by artists that span many decades and styles. While in Hobart, she will surely be tapping into her catalog of four critically acclaimed albums -- "Listen Up!" (2012), "Better" (2016), "What's That Sound?" (2017), and "Lo-Fi Soul" (2019) -- as well as treating her audience to newer songs.

The native of Wheeling, Illinois got on the national radar after placing third in Season 10 of "American Idol," and has since parlayed that exposure into a successful career both as a solo recording/touring artist and working with Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox. Her work with that group included a jazzy 2016 cover of Radiohead's "Creep" that spent over a year on Billboard's Digital Jazz Songs chart, while her own cover of Elvis' "Can't Help Falling In Love" simultaneously landed her in the Top 20 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

Over the years, Reinhart has paired up and performed live with a variety of artists covering a gamut of styles from Americana "Idol" alum Casey Abrams, to rockers Slash & Myles Kennedy, to jazz legend Tony Bennett.

Reinhart has continued her forward momentum, adding voice acting and film acting to her resume via various Netflix projects. Tonight's Art Theater performance will surely showcase the range of this Midwest talent who, to borrow from the title of one of her early recordings, "Hit The Ground Running," and shows no signs of slowing down. More: haleyreinhart.com.

Singer/songwriter Brandon James opens tonight. Tickets start at $30 with various VIP packages and a "Meet 'N' Greet" option. All ages. More: brickartlive.com.

Friday at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) features Fleetwood Mac tribute group, Big Love. Tickets start at: $19. All ages. More: brickartlive.com.

Bulldog bids farewell to summer

The annual end of season "Oktober Fest" wraps up the 2022 "Free Summer Concert Series" this Saturday with a triple bill concert that follows an early afternoon of family-friendly games and events in the Bulldog Park Pavilion presented by the Crown Point Department of Special Events and the Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department.

Starting at 4 p.m. and running until 10 p.m.=-== on the Bulldog stage are back to back performances by the bands DYLLYNGYR (classic rock), Derek Caruso & The Blues Fuse (guitar driven blues-rock), and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tribute group, Marrakesh Express.

Admission is free for all ages. Outside food and beverages are prohibited. Food vendors and a full bar on site during the event. Bringing lawns chairs and blankets is recommended.

MUSIC NOTES

• Before the big weekend finale on Saturday at Bulldog Park, comes tonight's last hurrah of the summer long "Thursday Classic Car Cruise" at the pavilion. Helping wrap up the weekly gathering of car buffs is live music by singer/songwriter LeAnn Stutler (4:15-5:15 p.m.), followed by the only live performance of 2022 from veteran classic rock and pop group, THE RELICS (5:30-8:00 p.m.). Stutler also serves as the guest stage emcee. More: 219- 662-3290 or crownpoint.in.gov.

• Line Up Change! Northwest Indiana blues artist Jack Whittle has been added to tonight's bill as a co-headliner with Los Angeles-based blues singer/songwriter Brigitte Purdy at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in Hobart. Whittle is currently promoting his recently released self-titled full length CD of original songs. The two each perform a solo set of music at the eatery between 6:30-9:30 p.m. No cover, all ages, and family friendly. More: montegobaygrille.com/events.

Purdy follows up her solo show at Montego Bay show with a pair of full band concerts. First at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 U.S. 20) in Porter on Friday, followed on Saturday at The Epiphany Center for the Arts (201 S. Ashland Ave) in Chicago. More: brigittepurdy.net. Before returning to L.A., Purdy will guest in-studio Sunday on the WIMS-AM/FM radio program "Needle Drop" (6-9 p.m.) More: wimsradio.com.

• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary continues its "Free Country Friday Concerts" series on its Hard Rock Cafe Stage with a 9 p.m. performance by Chicago's South City Revival, a country-rock combo currently supporting its latest album, "Where There's Smoke, There's Fire."

Blues is on the menu this weekend at Hard Rock's Council Oak Stage with 8 p.m. performances each night by Chicago Blues Hall of Famer Vino Louden, and Northwest Indiana's own Corey Dennison Band, on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Lots of laughs to be had at the Hard Rock Live! stage at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Tonight, it's ground-breaking Latino comedian George Lopez. On Friday, the laughs continue with comedian Jo Koy. Doors open at 6 p.m. for 7 p.m. performances both nights. More on all of the above at hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Mike Green performs acoustic tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. Blues-rockers Derek Caruso & The Blues Fuse take over on Friday night, followed on Saturday by The Joe Marcinek Band performing 7 to 11 p.m., followed by a solo after party by guitarist Marco Villarreal. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• The Joe Pratt Band (formerly the Otis Clay Band) will back up and sit in with L.A. Blues singer Brigitte Purdy for a full concert performance on Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20). Then on Saturday finds Leroy's welcoming back the rock/jazz/Americana fusion group, Fresh Hops. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• "The 11th annual Perfect Pint Festival" happens Saturday at Hawthorne Park to benefit the Town Of Porter's Parks Department and Fire Department. Over 50 beers, ciders and meads will be available for sampling from 1-5 p.m. (early bird VIP at Noon). Live music by Ronn Barany and Steve Ball. More: facebook.com/PorterParks.

• The Red NOT Chili Peppers (facebook.com/rednotchilipeppers) will perform a tribute concert of music made famous by the Red Hot Chili Peppers this Saturday at Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road) in Griffith. They deliver an energized live show that has filled venues during tours that have crossed the country. Tickets: $10 21 and over. More: 219-306-6790 or facebook.com/Avenue912

• The Spot Recording Studio (Rt. 41) in rural Schneider will host another of its monthly "Open Jam in Studio B" sessions tonight from 7-10 p.m. Guest host for this month's jam is Danny Lemmon, who is also a member of The Spot's house band The Revolving Doors. The studio opens at 6 p.m. The event is free. It is recommended musicians sign up for a performance slot in advance by messaging studio owner John Huber via Facebook. More: thespotstudio.com

• Brass man Barry Sperti brings his seven-piece jazzy-rock ensemble, The Saxophones, to the stage this Saturday at Smokey Jo's (1762 S Dixie Highway) in Crete for an 8 p.m. to midnight performance. The group is anchored by three saxophones backed by a full rock combo. Interesting, tasty and recommended. More: 708-672-3383.

• Northwest Indiana-born and Chicago-based R&B singer, songwriter and band leader Robby Celestin is the in-studio musical guest this Tuesday on my weekly Lakeshore Public Radio celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT." Celestin will discuss his career and his band's upcoming Oct. 16 matinee concert (4-7 p.m.) at Hobart Art Theater. Listen for opportunities to call and win free pairs of tickets to the concert which also features an opening set by The Lauren Dukes Band. Tune in "Midwest BEAT" every Tuesday at 7 p.m. on 89.1FM or stream it live in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.