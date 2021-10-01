Iglesias and Martin heat up the stage at Allstate Arena

A sizzling display of soulful Latin sounds, stage theatrics and hot choreography were in the spotlight when Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin brought their double-bill concert to Rosemont's Allstate Arena Thursday.

It was the first of two packed shows the singers performed in Rosemont on their new tour, which began Sept. 25 in Las Vegas. A second concert was scheduled for Friday.

Also on the show bill was Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra who recently earned a Latin Grammy nomination for his song "Adios."

The concert, which was to begin at 7:30 p.m., actually got its start an hour later due to sound check delays. But once Yatra took the stage as opener, the production progressed swiftly without any further glitches.

Performing after Yatra was Iglesias with Martin closing the nearly four hour show.

On this tour, Iglesias and Martin are rotating who starts first, which is perfect for these two equally talented and popular entertainers.

Iglesias proved a suavely energetic and polished performer as he entertained the audience with favorite hits as well as some tunes from his latest album "Final," which debuted recently. Fans couldn't and didn't contain their screams and cheers when Iglesias first took the stage.