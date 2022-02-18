Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra presents concert starring Rachel Barton Pine

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) will open its second half of the season with a special February concert.

IPO's "Still, Bologne and Dvorak" concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Ozinga Chapel at Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights. Violinist Rachel Barton Pine will perform in the show.

"I'm excited about this show and the rest of the season," said Stilian Kirov, music director and conductor for Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra. Kirov added the "Still, Bologne and Dvorak" concert is diverse.

In honor of Black History Month, acclaimed works by Black composers William Grant Still and Joseph Bologne will be featured. The addition of Rachel Barton Pine to the program, Kirov said, was also a special aspect of the concert. Pine will perform Bologne’s "Violin Concerto in A major, Op. 5, No. 2."

"Rachel is one of the greatest artists of our time." Kirov said.

At the concert, Pine will also receive the Ruth D. and Ken M. Davee Excellence in the Arts Award. "(The award) is a celebration of her artistry and dedication to the musical community," Kirov said.

Among other works in the program will be Still’s "Mother and Child" and Dvorak's "Symphony No. 9, New World.”

Conductor Kirov said this is the first time he's working with Bologne's compositions. "I've been discovering his music recently," Kirov said. Bologne, who was born on the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, Kirov said, was educated in France. "He was an amazing gentleman and so versatile."

Kirov said composer Still wrote more than 200 works. "This is a little gem of his. It's a very meaningful and beautiful piece," Kirov said about the composition "Mother and Child."

"I've fallen in love with the music of Still," the conductor said.

For tickets, visit ipomusic.org. Tickets range from $10-$57.

