 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra presents concert starring Rachel Barton Pine

  • Updated
  • 0
Rachel Barton Pine

Rachel Barton Pine will perform with Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra on Feb. 19.

 Eloise Marie Valadez

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) will open its second half of the season with a special February concert.

IPO's "Still, Bologne and Dvorak" concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Ozinga Chapel at Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights. Violinist Rachel Barton Pine will perform in the show.

"I'm excited about this show and the rest of the season," said Stilian Kirov, music director and conductor for Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra. Kirov added the "Still, Bologne and Dvorak" concert is diverse.

In honor of Black History Month, acclaimed works by Black composers William Grant Still and Joseph Bologne will be featured. The addition of Rachel Barton Pine to the program, Kirov said, was also a special aspect of the concert. Pine will perform Bologne’s "Violin Concerto in A major, Op. 5, No. 2."

"Rachel is one of the greatest artists of our time." Kirov said.

At the concert, Pine will also receive the Ruth D. and Ken M. Davee Excellence in the Arts Award. "(The award) is a celebration of her artistry and dedication to the musical community," Kirov said.

People are also reading…

Among other works in the program will be Still’s "Mother and Child" and Dvorak's "Symphony No. 9, New World.”

Conductor Kirov said this is the first time he's working with Bologne's compositions. "I've been discovering his music recently," Kirov said. Bologne, who was born on the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, Kirov said, was educated in France. "He was an amazing gentleman and so versatile."

Kirov said composer Still wrote more than 200 works. "This is a little gem of his. It's a very meaningful and beautiful piece," Kirov said about the composition "Mother and Child."

"I've fallen in love with the music of Still," the conductor said.

For tickets, visit ipomusic.org. Tickets range from $10-$57.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Holland will take a break from acting soon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts