Illinois Philharmonic's Salerno wins Executive Director of The Year

Christina Salerno, Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra's executive director, has been named 2022 Executive Director of The Year by Illinois Council of Orchestras.

"It's an incredible honor. I'm humbled and touched," Salerno said. She said she was proud of all the work the orchestra has done with its programming.

"Our programming has been more equitable and inclusive," she said. Salerno also launched IPO's Campaign for The Future endowment fund, presented the orchestra's Reimagined Season and more.

"Through my time here at IPO, we've been showcasing the quality of our orchestra and musicians," she said, adding it's also been important to her to strengthen the financial structure of the organization.

She said she's looking forward to bringing more great music to the community and "building audiences" in the future.

Salerno said it's exciting to have live music back after the pandemic break.

"Audiences have been ecstatic to come back to hear live music and experience it," she said.

Salerno said the season had been very rewarding with a variety of programming. It closed its 44th season May 14 at Ozinga Chapel at Trinity Christian College, in Palos Heights, with Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazade" and Martha Horst's "Reverberations."

