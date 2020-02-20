In the spirit of Whitney: Houston Hologram tour set to begin

The ambitious performance is the modest brainchild of Whitney Houston herself, in at least one respect.

While on her final European tour, she had an “unplugged” section of her show, with a stripped down band and minimal fanfare. Houston liked that so much that shortly before her death at age 48 on the eve of the 2012 Grammy Awards, she expressed a desire to one day do an entire tour that way.

That concept became the model for the hologram concert.

“This is something that she wanted to do," Pat Houston said after the media preview of the show. "I get very emotional watching this, because it is so, so close to what she wanted. The only thing missing is her, physically.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On first appearance it's clear how far holographic technology has come since previous iterations like Tupac's holographic stint with Snoop Dogg at Coachella in 2012, with little of the flickering unreality audiences expect. Houston's appearance in a gold gown looks magically realistic.

The limits are more apparent as the concert goes on, with the projection beam visible and Houston's movements minimal, but those shortcomings are unlikely to bother the hardcore fans the tour is likely to draw.