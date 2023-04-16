Feliz Cinco De Mayo!

To all of us that revere and appreciate all the wondrous Hispanic contributions to our country, our culture and our music, I want to wish us all a happy Cinco de Mayo.

And I would like to personally invite you to our next beautiful and exhilarating concert. On Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5 at our concert home Living Hope Church, we will be celebrating fantastic Hispanic music of all kinds. It is going to be a blast.

On the first part of the concert, the orchestra will perform flashy pieces of composers from Spain, Brazil, Cuba and Mexico. There will be pieces like "Tico Tico," "Maleguena," "Mexican Hat Dance" and "Granada" from the composers Lara, Marquez, Albeniz, and Lecuona. These are virtuoso orchestral numbers that will be sure to give you goosebumps.

During the concert, I will encourage each of you to decide which of these pieces made you the most crrrrrazy, then to please come and tell me after the concert which one you liked the very best. (We will be having CHURROS WITH KIRK after the concert!)

On the 2nd half of the concert, we have the fortune of having one of our very own Northwest Indiana native sons, someone who has gone far and wide, Erik Ramirez of East Chicago. Erik will perform with his fantastic mariachi group - MARIACHI DE LAS VEGAS.

You will have the pleasure of hearing the huge Mexican guitars, the special Mexican harp, the important Mexican trumpets, and of course, the lyric Mexican violins of this group along with our entire orchestra. In addition, of course, almost everyone in this humongous group sings too. (I have to admit to you: this will be the first time that this Canadian has ever experienced the huge Mexican guitars.)

There will be featured pieces like "Mi Pais," "Como Han Pasado," "Los Anos" and "Popurri Veracruzano." Are some of these the ones you hold dear? They are for me.

It is a totally wonderful evening and if you would like a joyous night out, this is the night for you, and your family and friends.

Before I leave you, I wanted you to know that we are also performing two education concerts at the new Hammond High School. We are so looking forward to presenting at this fine school and sharing our music with their students.

Thanks so much and looking forward to seeing you all again.

FYI: The Northwest Indiana Symphony presents Mariachi featuring Mariachi Acero de Las Vegas, Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St., Merrillville. Tickets are $40-$75 and students are $10. For tickets or more information, please contact the Box Office at 219-836-0525 x200 or visit nisorchestra.org.