In Tune: Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra set to begin 80th anniversary season

Dear Music Friends,

For me, as a person, it is difficult to imagine what it must have been like on Dec. 7, 1941, the day that Pearl Harbor was attacked.

For me, as a conductor, it is difficult to imagine what the musicians, the leaders of the symphony, and its patrons must have gone through that afternoon as they decided whether or not to hold the very first concert of our orchestra.

There were so many things to weigh, so many powerful emotions to work through, and yet in the end, they decided that there should be a concert, that there should be people coming together. That perhaps music could be a way to express our humanity and our great American heart.

So it is, with our orchestra in 2021. On that same day, Dec. 7, our musicians will come together to share their music, their emotions, and their deeply felt convictions regarding beauty and our interrelationships as human beings. We will begin the concert, just as the orchestra did back in 1941, with "The Star-Spangled Banner."