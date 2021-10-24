In Tune: Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra set to begin 80th anniversary season

Dear Music Friends,
For me, as a person, it is difficult to imagine what it must have been like on Dec. 7, 1941, the day that Pearl Harbor was attacked.
For me, as a conductor, it is difficult to imagine what the musicians, the leaders of the symphony, and its patrons must have gone through that afternoon as they decided whether or not to hold the very first concert of our orchestra.
There were so many things to weigh, so many powerful emotions to work through, and yet in the end, they decided that there should be a concert, that there should be people coming together. That perhaps music could be a way to express our humanity and our great American heart.
So it is, with our orchestra in 2021. On that same day, Dec. 7, our musicians will come together to share their music, their emotions, and their deeply felt convictions regarding beauty and our interrelationships as human beings. We will begin the concert, just as the orchestra did back in 1941, with "The Star-Spangled Banner."
In planning our season, I looked to reflect the many requests that you have had for me; the questions you have posed to me after concerts and in your emails. Therefore, the music will range from "Frosty the Snowman" and "O Holy Night" on the Holiday Pops concert to the music of James Taylor and Gordon Lightfoot on our final concert of the season.
You have asked me for more and more concerts that involve piano concerti and therefore on the March concert I have programmed not only the "2nd Rachmaninoff Concerto" but also Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue."
In May, we have an entire lineup of movie megahits. We have been able, due to many aspects of our business that have changed during COVID, to obtain music never available before, the music to "Chinatown" and "Captain America" to name but a few.
Also, in keeping with the celebration of our 80th season and the remembrance of 1941, we now have the music to "The Men of the Yorktown" by John Williams. We are all extremely attached to the history of the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown as it was sunk at the Battle of Midway. (Our wonderful South Side airport in Chicago is named after and commemorates that battle.)
I hope that you will find a wonderful gladness in coming together to experience live music again and the feelings that this wonderful orchestra will share with you. I also hope just joining together and connecting with each other after such a long spell will be a blessing and true pleasure for you.
See you at the concerts!
The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 80th Season with Holiday Pops on Dec. 7, 9 and 10. Pianist Wael Farouk returns March 3 and 4. Movie music takes center stage May 5 and 6, and our season concludes with Hits of the '70s, June 16 and 17.
All concerts are at 7:30 p.m. at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St., Merrillville/Crown Point. Tickets range from $35 to $75, with student tickets at $10. Subscriptions are also available at a 5% discount.
Our Chorus will also perform a tribute to Anne Frank April 24 at St. Thomas More Church in Munster. Seating is General Admission at $25.
For tickets or more information, visit nisorchestra.org.
Opinions are solely those of the writer’s. Kirk Muspratt is the conductor of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra. Muspratt’s column is an occasional feature during symphony season.