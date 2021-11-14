In Tune: Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra to perform Holiday Pops

Hello everyone!

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra is going to be performing LIVE AGAIN! This is going to mean heaps and loads to the musicians and to me.

Not only are we, as musicians, going to be able to be together again, to do the "thing" that we were destined in life to do, but we are going to again have the privilege and opportunity to perform for you.

This season is going to mean something completely different and more powerful to us than any other we have experienced.

And, as one of the blessings of our wild and crazy times, we actually get to perform our first concert for you on the exact 80th birthday of our orchestra — which was Dec. 7, 1941.

These three evenings are going to be brimming with emotions. Our Holiday Pops concerts have been a powerful tradition and part of peoples' lives in our Region for many years. I have tried to fill it chock full of pieces that you have requested of me in the past. "Somewhere in My Memory" — from "Home Alone" — will be there along with "The Nutcracker," "The Messiah," "Sleigh Ride," "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" and a joyous sing along. (The sing along is that chance of chances for you to show just much Lady Gaga or Pavarotti you have been hiding inside all these years.)