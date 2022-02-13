In Tune: Orchestra to present 'Rach and Blue' concert

Greetings 2022 music friends!

Over the past 20 years, I have conducted hundreds of concerts with Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, but I am not sure there's ever been one quite as diverse as the upcoming "Rach & Blue" concert on March 3 and 4.

To explain, many months ago we had to attempt to have a crystal ball to program this concert. We had to consider the budget, music rental, hiring of musicians and hiring of a soloist while considering what might be going on in the world, and what our audience had been requesting recently.

Therefore, we decided upon a "crossover concert.” That is a concert that certainly has classical music on the program but also includes other genres of music.

Since it happens to be a concert commemorating my 20 years at the symphony (and I hope each and every one of you will be there to celebrate with me), I wanted to include other anniversaries in the program as well.

It will be 100 years since George Gershwin first started sketching his very jazzy "Rhapsody in Blue" in 1922.

With Enesco’s "Romanian Rhapsody," one can pick the anniversary of the Romanian people first emigrating from the east and bringing their fantastic gypsy music and culture to western Europe. There were so many times these wonderful people came to western Europe, starting way back with the Romans. (I wonder what the Romans thought of gypsy music, eh?!)

This piece was one of my very first concerts here in Northwest Indiana and I remember someone driving me to Valparaiso for the concert and I had NO IDEA where I was!

It will also be the 50th anniversary of the premiere of "The Godfather," and what a gorgeous, Italian score this is. This is the first time we have been able to rent this music and I am crazy about it.

And the Olympics are happening right now so I thought we should all celebrate the history of the Olympics and all the dedicated athletes who have competed over the years, so we'll close our program with the exuberant John Williams "Olympic Fanfare."

Finally, in speaking of anniversaries, please do not forget St. Valentine’s Day is about 1,500 years old and after all those years, you should not forget your Valentine, eh? Valentine’s Day falls just a few weeks before our concerts on Thursday, March 3, and Friday, March 4. Tickets for our concert could be a lovely, romantic and classy gift.

I want to thank all of you for the joy, friendship, wonder and heart that you have given me over the past 20 years and I hope to see you all at the concerts.

FYI: The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Kirk’s 20-year anniversary with a special Pre-Concert Party before the Friday, March 4 performance of "Rach & Blue." The party will take place from 4:30–6:45 p.m. at Gamba Ristorante in Merrillville, just a mile from the concert venue. Tickets for the party are $125 and tables of eight begin at $1,000. Concert tickets are not included in the party price. The party will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres (including meatless options, desserts and open bar). Reservations can be made before Feb. 21 online at nisorchestra.org, or via phone at 219-836-0525, ext. 203.

"Rach & Blue" will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3 and Friday, March 4 at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft S., Merrillville/Crown Point. Tickets range from $35 to $75, with student tickets at $10. Subscriptions are also available at a 5% discount. For tickets or more information, visit nisorchestra.org.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Kirk Muspratt is the conductor of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra. Muspratt’s column is an occasional feature during symphony season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0