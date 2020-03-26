Indiana and Illinois studios step up to help

Husband/wife musicians John Huber and Julie Peterson, owners of The Spot Studio in rural Schneider, Indiana were among the first industry folks to openly offer a means for Region musicians to present live stream concert performances at no cost to the artists.

The couple, who have long championed original regional music through various sponsorships and events, are giving local musicians financially hindered by the closing of clubs, bars and concert venues a chance to keep some funds coming in via this series of live streams, to which fans can help the music maker get through this hardship via a "virtual tip jar" during the broadcasts.

"Many musicians are performing live online, but may not have the right equipment to put out a high quality video signal. We have new, state-of-the-art facilities at The Spot Studio and are offering them to individual musicians, one at a time, to come in and do a live broadcast free of charge" said Huber. "We are practicing distancing and disinfecting everything here before and after to keep everyone safe."

Huber reported several musicians have shown interest and that he is working on scheduling artists, dates and times. All performances will be announced and viewed via the studio's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/The-Spot-Studio-302411649788344