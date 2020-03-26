Indiana and Illinois studios step up to help

Husband/wife musicians John Huber and Julie Peterson, owners of The Spot Studio in rural Schneider, Indiana were among the first industry folks to openly offer a means for Region musicians to present live stream concert performances at no cost to the artists.
The couple, who have long championed original regional music through various sponsorships and events, are giving local musicians financially hindered by the closing of clubs, bars and concert venues a chance to keep some funds coming in via this series of live streams, to which fans can help the music maker get through this hardship via a "virtual tip jar" during the broadcasts.
"Many musicians are performing live online, but may not have the right equipment to put out a high quality video signal. We have new, state-of-the-art facilities at The Spot Studio and are offering them to individual musicians, one at a time, to come in and do a live broadcast free of charge" said Huber. "We are practicing distancing and disinfecting everything here before and after to keep everyone safe."
Huber reported several musicians have shown interest and that he is working on scheduling artists, dates and times. All performances will be announced and viewed via the studio's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/The-Spot-Studio-302411649788344
Above and beyond providing this means for musicians to continue working via a virtual stage, Huber and Peterson have established and donated the seed money to launch a special online fund to help musicians suffering because of canceled gigs.
"Musicians everywhere are hurting as the COVID-19 outbreak has caused the cancellation of so many performances," said Peterson via a prepared online statement. "We have started a fundraiser to benefit musicians in our surrounding region who need a helping hand during these tough times. As the owners of The Spot Studio, John and I made the first $1,000 donation into the fund." The fundraiser has been set up via gofundme.com site as Support for Regional Musicians During COVID-19.
(LINK: https://www.gofundme.com/f/northwest-indiana?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet)
"We ask you to contribute whatever you can to help our area musicians," Peterson said. "Recipients of funding must live in one of these five counties -- Lake, Newton, Jasper, or Porter counties in Indiana or Will County in Illinois -- and be able to show evidence of canceled bookings. Musicians who meet these criteria will be eligible for a cash grant of up to $200, depending on the amount contributed to this fundraiser. As of press time, the studio had awarded money to 16 area musicians. Those wanting to contribute or apply for support should inquire via email at: thespotstudio@aol.com.
JAMMIN' TO AN "EMPTY ARENA"
The Jam Lab is a state-of-the-art recording/video studio located in Brookfield, Illinois that is owned and operated by Colin Peterik, son of Ides of March frontman/founder Jim Peterik.
Colin launched the "Empty Arena" series this past Monday with a performance by his Grammy Award-winning dad and is now offering free streaming service to other Chicagoland bands (with 8 or less members). Monday's Peterik broadcast generated donations to benefit the MusiCares Foundation. Local artists who follow, are encouraged to set up "virtual tip jars" for themselves via Venmo, Paypal, Square or other services.
"These are no-audience, on-stage performances at our studio in Brookfield," Colin Peterik said in a prepared statement about the new series. The series gives local music makers an opportunity to reach their audience, while giving fans an opportunity to show support via donations.
"Backline is available, sound engineering is included, and dates and times of events are to be determined by the bands and the studio. We can broadcast live to your Facebook and Youtube pages," added Peterik.
Each "Empty Arena" episode will be 90-minutes long and the studio offering two slots daily (6:30-8:30 p.m. and 9 -11 p.m.) through April 4. Interested musicians are requested to text Colin at 630-632-9070 (no phone calls) or email him at: colin.peterik@gmail.com. All applications and inquiries will be taken on a first come, first serve basis.
LOCAL ARTISTS SET TO STREAM
With all music venues closed, many folks are finding live entertainment online while keeping safe and following the social distancing. Many musicians are quickly adapting to the "new normal" spawned by the COVID-19 outbreak. Following are a few of local artists streaming this weekend who made it onto this columnist's radar.
• Given the geographical distance of some of its members, the M&R Rush camp has decided to stream a past concert as an option for their fans. At 7 p.m. Saturday, the band will stream the DVD "An Evening with M&R Rush, Live at the BAC," filmed at the Beverly Arts Center in Chicago. This concert will stream at www.facebook.com/mandrrush and feature music from six M&R Rush albums as well as selected classic rock covers. "We hope this helps just a little to remind us all that things will be back to normal soon," said band leader and drummer Marty Mardirosian. More on the band at: mandrrush.com.
• Original Americana troubadour Robert Rolfe Feddersen is also doing a 90-minute home concert of his songs with accompaniment from his musical and life partner Terri Ann Feddersen at 7 p.m. this Saturday. The duo have dubbed what may become a series of such performances as "Live from the Feddersen Cafe," via the artist's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RRFeddersen.
• Gary blues icons The Kinsey Report will broadcast a live performance at 8 p.m. Friday from the home studio of group bassist Kenny Kinsey. The concert by the band of brothers -- Ralph, Kenny and Donald Kinsey -- can be viewed in real time at facebook.com/kennykinsey.
• Blues-rock The Head Honchos will stream a live 90-minute concert this Saturday from the stage of Leroy's Hot Stuff in Porter. Although the popular music venue and Mexican restaurant is open only for carry-out food orders and the public may not attend the concert, fans can stream the gig via Facebook and YouTube.
• NWI singer/songwriter Greg Ashby has been doing a live daily stream since the start of this week via his Facebook page and for those without FB, Ashby has posted them via YouTube.com at his Greg Ashby Music page.
• Crown Point-based digital media company Local219 (www.facebook.com/LOCAL219) will be serving as a portal for a variety of local music artists streaming performances on a nightly basis at 9 p.m. via their company Facebook page. Scheduled as this column goes to press are bluesman Ola Timothy on Friday and blues/jazz belter Liz Mandeville on Saturday. All performances -- including a few from earlier this week by songwriter Frank Ruvoli and R&B group The Lauren Dukes Band -- will be archived for post-event viewing. In addition, the page will be offering local health instructors the option to stream live their lessons on home workouts, yoga, etc.
MUSIC NOTES...
• This Friday 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's music/arts program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," welcomes author/educator Stephen Tow to discuss his new book, "London, Reign Over Me: How England's Capitol Built Classic Rock" (Rowman & Littlefield). The program airs 1-3 p.m. and is streamed live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.
• This writer would be remiss to not acknowledge the passing of entertainment Kenny Rogers, 81, who began his musical journey as a folkie (New Christy Minstrels), who turned rocker (The First Edition), only to eventually became a country music legend. Rogers quietly passed away at his home March 20. My condolences to his family, friends and fans.