Innovative Chicago Blues icon Sam Lay dies

Famed Chicago blues drummer and vocalist Sam Lay – who recorded on definitive tracks by Little Walter, Howlin' Wolf, Muddy Waters, Bob Dylan and many others, and recorded with and lead his own band – died in a nursing facility near his Chicago home from natural causes on Jan. 29. He was 86 years old.

His drumming was the driving force behind some of the most iconic blues recordings of all time. With Wolf, he recorded such timeless tracks as "Killing Floor," "I Ain't Superstitious" and "300 Pounds of Joy." Lay was also the drummer on Water's classic Chess Records album, "Fathers & Sons," but Lay's complete list of historic recordings runs deep.

Lay was renowned for his trademark hard-to-copy "double-shuffle" based on the double-time hand-clapping from his childhood church. In addition to his work with Wolf and Waters, Lay was an original member of the hugely influential, racially integrated Paul Butterfield Blues Band, among the first groups to bring hard Chicago blues to the then burgeoning rock 'n' roll audience. He recorded on the band's groundbreaking debut album, featuring guitarists Mike Bloomfield and Elvin Bishop.

Along with members of the Butterfield Band, Lay backed Bob Dylan at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, as Dylan famously plugged in his electric guitar on stage for the first time, forever changing the course of popular music. He recorded two albums for Chicago's Alligator Records with The Siegel-Schwall Band, which he worked with until his death.

Lay appeared during the seven-part 2003 PBS-TV broadcast of "The History of the Blues," produced by Academy Award winning director Martin Scorsese. He was the subject of a 2009 documentary film titled, "Sam Lay In Bluesland," directed by John Anderson (samlayinbluesland.com). The film features Sam telling his story in his own words and music, and includes appearances by musical greats such as Iggy Pop, Corky Siegel, Elvin Bishop and late blues harmonica giant James Cotton.

One of the most historically significant and musically innovative drummers in both the early blues and rock 'n' roll scenes, Lay is an inductee to the "Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame," "The Blues Hall Of Fame" and "The Jazz Hall Of Fame." Known for wearing a cape and carrying a walking stick, Lay had his own unique style off stage as well as when it came to drumming.

Sam Lay will be missed by all who love blues music. He is survived by daughter Debbie Lay (Hiley), four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and innumerable friends and fans. Funeral arrangements were pending at press time.

Headless cattle and comedy nights

Concert promoter Paul Panicali of Munster-based Mush Music, LLC brings the San Diego, California death metal band, Cattle Decapitation to Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart tonight for a 6 p.m. concert. In their quarter century together, the super heavy grind core band with the rather disturbing name, has amassed nine albums in their catalog, with the latest being 2019's "Death Atlas." Opening for the cattlemen tonight are a trio of equally loud and aggressive bands: Extinction A.D., Creeping Death and Last Ten Seconds of Life. Tickets range from $25 to $45.

Alabama-based Dustin Sims, host of "The Poor Taste Podcast," stops at Hobart Art Theater on Friday with tickets ranging from $20 to $55. Laughs continue Saturday with "The Chicagoland Stand-Up" event presented by comedienne Susana Rodriguez. Headline comic Abi Sanchez won the 2020 HBO Latino Stand Up Comedy Contest. Also performing Saturday are Ken Flores, Brooks Sullivan, Emily Schaefer, Tessa Orzech, and Ricardo Angulo. Tickets start at $20 general admission, with various VIP seating options. More: brickartlive.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 West 29th Ave.) in Gary offers up party/dance covers with Run Forrest Run on its Hard Rock Cafe Stage this Friday, followed on Saturday by the R-Gang band. The Ivy Ford Band steps up this Friday to dish out tasty guitar-driven blues at the Hard Rock's Council Oak Bar Stage, followed by the unique jazzy sounds of Carlos & Andreas on Saturday. All shows are 8 p.m. More: 219-228-2383 or hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Here's a unique opportunity for old school rockers! A reunion show has been announced by one time Region faves, Demagin, who first hit the NWI scene in 2000 and have not played live together in many years. Find the boys -- Beaver Lopez, Aaron Harris, Phil Reiner and Dean Adamczyk -- blowing the rust off this Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight at Buddy & Pals (1206 E. Summit St.) in Crown Point.

• Tonight from 7-10 p.m., the duo of Lauren Dukes & Marco Villarreal perform at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.), followed this weekend by pop/rock covers band Bad Alley Shadows on Friday. Things get hot on the dance floor Saturday as Funky Mojo Daddy hits the stage. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Considered one of the Region's best guitar instructors and musicians, Marco Villarreal will host an intimate weeknight guitar clinic of sorts called "Guitar Speak" on Feb. 23 at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City. This unique evening of guitar fundamentals and more is designed for all skill levels. Space is limited, so reserving tickets in advance is recommended. More: https://fb.me/e/1r5pRrs2P or 219-210-3813.

• "Comedy Night" featuring a handful of area comics returns this Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter. The quirky rock sounds of local music makers Jacob & Ed, aka JANKY LIMO, will park Saturday on the cantina stage, followed by Sunday's weekly Blues Jam (7 to 11 p.m.) with Corey Dennison. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Northwest Indiana music legends, Marlon Jackson and Tito Jackson of Gary's iconic R&B group, The Jackson Five, guest live on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" this Friday, respectively from 1-2 p.m. and 2-3 p.m. The famous brothers will talk about their Region roots, their music and their Homecoming concert on Feb. 19 at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 West 29th Ave.) on its Hard Rock Live stage. Stream at: lakeshorepublicradio.org.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.

