Insane Clown Posse to play Hobart Art Theatre

Whoop, whoop ninjas, break open your finest bottle of Faygo.
The Detroit-based horrorcore rap group Insane Clown Posse will play a concert in Hobart next week. The underground duo of Violent Jay and Shaggy 2 Dope, known by their Juggalo fans as ICP, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5 at The Art Theater at 230 Main Street in downtown Hobart.
Special guests include Live Or Die Productions and Murder Kode: Abstrakt.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the all-ages show, where parental guidance is suggested and alcohol will be served to attendees 21 years old and up. Costumes are encouraged.
Insane Clown Posse is known for its killer clown personas and makeup, wild shows that often involve spraying Faygo on the crowd, and Juggalo followers who the Federal Bureau of Investigations have branded as a gang, a designation the group has strenuously objected to.
The twice-platinum-selling band has released a number of albums on the label Psychopathic Records, such as The Great Milenko," "The Amazing Jeckel Brothers," and "The Mighty Death Pop!" It's known for its Gathering of the Juggalos festival, which was parodied in "the 10th annual Kickspit Underground Rock Festival" skit on "Saturday Night Live."
The group has released feature films like "Big Money Hustlas" and run a wrestling promotion known as Juggalo Championship Wrestling. Insane Clown Posse is currently on a national tour with stops in Palatine, Ohio, New York state, New Orleans and their home town of Detroit.
Tickets to the Hobart show are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.
For tickets or more information, visit insaneclownposse.com.