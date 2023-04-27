International Jazz Day was adopted by the United Nations and UNESCO in 2012 to promote music, culture and in particular, jazz music, as a tool to inspire peaceful cooperation and partnership amongst communities around the globe. One of the goals of Jazz Day is to encourage local celebrations of jazz on or around April 30 in over 190 countries.

Locally in Northwest Indiana, this columnist will present a Jazz Music Day Celebration at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in Hobart on Saturday, with two free live jazz guitar performance sets -- 1:30-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. -- by regional guitar virtuoso, Marco Villarreal.

Later that evening, I will underwrite and host a free live jazz trio concert featuring Villarreal and two other celebrated Chicagoland jazz musicians -- bassist Frank Russell and drummer Lanny Turner -- from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the all ages music room of Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. The eatery will have a full food menu available and a full bar for those 21 and over. More: 219-940-3152.

This performance will precede Hobart guitarist Villarreal's late May trip to San Francisco, California, where he will join a group of stellar international jazz instrumentalists and fusion-era Miles Davis alumni to perform under the name, "Miles Electric." This multi-generational jazz supergroup will play a special concert in tribute to the musical legacy of Davis from his ground breaking "Bitches Brew" and "You're Under Arrest" recording era. More: sfjazz.org.

To kick off the International Jazz Day weekend, PBS-TV stations nationwide will air a special on Friday evening at 9 p.m. Central. Locally, Chicago affiliate WTTW will air the special and repeat it again at 4 a.m. on Sunday. The special -- “International Jazz Day from the United Nations” -- will feature highlights of the 2022 All-Star Global Concert with performances by Herbie Hancock, David Sanborn, Shemekia Copeland, Gregory Porter, Lizz Wright, José James, Hiromi, Marcus Miller, Ravi Coltrane, Terri Lyne Carrington, Zakir Hussain, Brian Blade, Linda May Han Oh, Joey Alexander and more. More: wttw.com.

"This inspiring program showcases some of today's finest artists using their talent to proclaim the positive message of America's greatest cultural gift to the world," explained a WTTW press release on the broadcast event. "Following the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19, International Jazz Day makes its triumphant return to the United Nations General Assembly Hall in New York City, illuminating the seat of global diplomacy with never-before-seen musical collaborations."

Northwest Indiana country music artist Jimmy Sarr will release his second studio album -- "Blue" -- late this summer (the digital release is slated for mid-May) and he is giving his area fans a chance to not only hear the new songs in advance this weekend, but also own a pre-release copy of the CD before its official release.

The singer/songwriter who was born into a family of bluegrass and rockabilly musicians, and grew up in Hammond, will be performing the 15 songs featured on the new album live on Friday (4/28) at Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road) in Griffith.

Now a resident of Crown Point, Sarr garnered some local and national radio success a few years back with a few of his original songs "Goodbye Back," "When the Whiskey Gets Me," and "Redneck Undercover," all featured on his 2018 self-titled album.

Many newer albums written and recorded over the last couple of years, when musicians, like the rest of us, had plenty of time for reflection, tend to be more personal and heartfelt. Sarr's "Blue" is just that; a much more personal collection of songs than was his debut release. This album will give fans a lot of insight into who Sarr is, as an artist and a person.

Video cameras will capture this weekend's live concert, according to Sarr. Segments from the Friday night taping will likely be used for some of Sarr's upcoming music videos. Each paid ticket for Friday's concert comes with an advance copy of the new "Blue" CD. There's a 6:30 p.m. pre-show "meet 'n' greet" party, followed by the 8 p.m. live performance. Tickets start at $25. More: jimmysarr.com.

• The basement coffee house confines of Valparaiso's music retail store Front Porch Music (505 E. Lincolnway) will be the site of a very special 7:30 p.m. concert performance on April 27 by international singer/songwriter Peter Case (formerly of The Plimsouls), who is currently touring behind his new solo album, "Dr. Moan." Tickets still available at press time. More: frontporchmusic.com or 219-464-4700.

• This week's "Acoustic Thursday" series at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart features the monthly "Songwriter's Showcase" hosted by musician Danny Lemmon. This week finds a trio of first time showcase artists -- Michael Wallace, Kyla Webb (of the rock band "Skirts"), and T.J. Aubuchon -- along with returning favorites Ted Spaniak (of the band "Strung Out") and Billy Klein (of the band, "Loretto Lane"). Songwriters interested in scheduling a performance slot for their original music should contact Danny directly at: dannylemmonmusic.com. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Sorry folks, but if you snooze you lose, when it comes to seeing comedian Josh Blue. The comic's show Friday at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart is completely sold out. Unlike real Taylor Swift concerts, this Saturday's "Taylor Swift Dance Party," presented by DJ Real Co. and reality TV's celeb Kenny Brasch has plenty of tickets available and at the comparably nominal cost of $10. More at brickartlive.com.

• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary has another weekend of free entertainment happening on two stages. The Hard Rock Cafe Stage features Chicago-based R&B Dance band, R-Gang on Friday, followed on Saturday by arena rock-style group, 7th Heaven, delivering a few of their own regional hits and assorted covers. Music starts at 9 p.m. both nights.

Additional free music is heard at the Council Oak Bar Stage across the main floor of the casino. Soul man Luke Repass and his band performs on Friday, followed on Saturday by a return performance by Pierre Lacocque & Mississippi Heat .

R&B icon Smokey Robinson is headlining on Friday at the casino's concert auditorium, Hard Rock Live. Tickets are $79.50 and up. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Singer/songwriter Drew Stolz performs tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. Live music comes courtesy of SunFallen on Friday, followed on Saturday by Region rock favorites, The Crawpuppies. Music starts both nights at 8:30 p.m. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Renowned Chicago jazz singer and pianist Patricia Barber brings her inventive style on Friday to The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan for a night of original material from her deep songbook, along with a few covers of beloved jazz standards. Music starts at 6 p.m. Central/7 p.m. Eastern. Tickets start at $100.

On Saturday at 7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Eastern, The Acorn celebrates the music of American rock legend Pat Benatar with a bevy of local musicians -- Natalie Gaza, Nikki Gauthier, Meredith George, Abbie Thomas and Kyla Webb -- singing hits from Benatar’s four-decade career. Tickets: $45. More: 269-756-3879 or acornlive.com.

• Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer welcomes the band Strings Beyond Description performing acoustic tonight at 8 p.m. Veteran music-makers, The Nomad Planets, are arguably one of Northwest Indiana's best original music groups. Catch one of their all too infrequent live performances on Saturday at 9 p.m. Finnigans offers you the opportunity to be "a star," with their "Open Stage Nights" at 9 p.m. on Sundays and Tuesdays, and their Friday "Karaoke Night". More: 219-865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• There is an 8 p.m. "Karaoke Night" inviting the release of one's inner rock star happening at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. Beat the Beatles brings some "Fab" music to the stage on Friday, followed on Saturday by the Region's perennial pop-rock band, PAWNZ. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" returns after a two week hiatus. Next Wednesday's acoustic night welcomes NWI blues-rocker Jack Whittle giving a solo performance from 5:30-8:30 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.